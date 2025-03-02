Shane West-Mandy Moore starrer ‘A Walk To Remember’ reboot in development

Shane West and Mandy Moore as the beloved couple Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan in the 2022 film 'A Walk To Remember.'

MANILA, Philippines — The beloved coming-of-age romantic drama “A Walk To Remember,” starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, is reportedly going to have a reboot with its original film producers involved in the project.

Deadline reported that Monarch Media has secured the rights to the 2002 film with plans of reboot involving the film’s original producers, Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry.

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling 1999 novel of the same title, it tells the story of how rebellious popular guy Landon Carter (West) falls for his polar opposite, the optimistic, faith-driven Jamie Sullivan (Moore).

The movie continues to be a favorite to this day, more than two decades since its release, catapulting both West and Moore into enduring global stardom.

In 2022, Moore said to People that she loved the idea of rebooting her beloved movie.

“I would love that … I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that … Someone could redo this film,” Moore said in 2022.

“I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point,” she added.