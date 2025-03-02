^

Entertainment

Shane West-Mandy Moore starrer ‘A Walk To Remember’ reboot in development

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 11:05am
Shane West-Mandy Moore starrer âA Walk To Rememberâ reboot in development
Shane West and Mandy Moore as the beloved couple Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan in the 2022 film 'A Walk To Remember.'
Warner Bros

MANILA, Philippines — The beloved coming-of-age romantic drama “A Walk To Remember,” starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, is reportedly going to have a reboot with its original film producers involved in the project.  

Deadline reported that Monarch Media has secured the rights to the 2002 film with plans of reboot involving the film’s original producers, Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry. 

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling 1999 novel of the same title, it tells the story of how rebellious popular guy Landon Carter (West) falls for his polar opposite, the optimistic, faith-driven Jamie Sullivan (Moore). 

The movie continues to be a favorite to this day, more than two decades since its release, catapulting both West and Moore into enduring global stardom. 

In 2022, Moore said to People that she loved the idea of rebooting her beloved movie. 

“I would love that … I don't know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that … Someone could redo this film,” Moore said in 2022. 

“I would love to see it. It's been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we've earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point,” she added. 

A WALK TO REMEMBER

MANDY MOORE

SHANE WEST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is Baron Geisler&rsquo;s daughter Sophia joining showbiz?

Is Baron Geisler’s daughter Sophia joining showbiz?

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
While the nation was very much engrossed with actor Baron Geisler’s latest gaffe with the Cebu police as he was detained...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The cause of death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg will be filed as "undetermined" after her family declined an autopsy of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos on embracing acting again: It&rsquo;s a grace from God

Charo Santos on embracing acting again: It’s a grace from God

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
For someone who has worn multiple hats in a storied career that began in the beauty pageant scene, ventured into the big screen,...
Entertainment
fbtw
A Pinoy teacher abroad wants Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana to star in her film-bio

A Pinoy teacher abroad wants Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana to star in her film-bio

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Teacher Mary or Marianne Lourdes Leonor is a dedicated Filipino teacher and normal Filipino citizen who tried her luck to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle on doing film without Donny: It&rsquo;s growth

Belle on doing film without Donny: It’s growth

By Patricia Dela Roca | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress-singer Belle Mariano is reportedly set to collaborate with blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SunKissed Lola, Adie headline fundraising concert organized by Grade 10 students

SunKissed Lola, Adie headline fundraising concert organized by Grade 10 students

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Adie, Sunkissed Lola, and Calista will headline a fundraising concert organized by Grade...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano wears metallic fur dress to pre-Oscars 2025 party

Liza Soberano wears metallic fur dress to pre-Oscars 2025 party

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano showed up in style at one of the many pre-Oscars events happening this weekend of the 2025 Academy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to release debut single &lsquo;Reyna&rsquo; under Star Music, GMA Music

Michelle Dee to release debut single ‘Reyna’ under Star Music, GMA Music

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is now a recording artist. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'This is dynamite': Drew Barrymore praises Filipina chef Pilar Valdes' Arroz Caldo

'This is dynamite': Drew Barrymore praises Filipina chef Pilar Valdes' Arroz Caldo

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress-host Drew Barrymore was full of awe for the Arroz Caldo prepared for her by Filipina chef Pilar Valdes on her talk...
Entertainment
fbtw
Razzies 2025: 'Madame Web' is Worst Picture, 'Joker 2' gets 2 'wins'

Razzies 2025: 'Madame Web' is Worst Picture, 'Joker 2' gets 2 'wins'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Comic book movie "Madame Web" was named Worst Picture at the 45th Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with