Gene Hackman, wife Betsy found dead — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home, according to multiple reports.

Santa Fe New Mexico reported that county sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the couple's passing the early hours of February 27, along with their pet dog.

Mendoza said in an interview there was no immediate indication of foul play, adding there was still no official cause of death or exact time both individuals passed away.

He also said there is an active investigation and are currently waiting for a search warrant to proceed.

Hackman celebrated his 95th birthday last January 30 while Arakawa was 63 years old.

Hackman burst onto the public scene as Buck Barrow in 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde," earning him his first Oscar nomination.

He won a Best Actor Oscar for 1974's "The French Connection" and followed it up with projects like "The Poseidon Adventure," "The Conversation," "Young Frankenstein" and as Lex Luthor in the "Superman" movies.

The actor got another Best Actor Oscar nomination for "Mississippi Burning" in 1988 but his only other Oscar was for a supporting role in Clint Eastwood's epic Western "Unforgiven."

Hackman took on less projects at the turn of millenium, his last onscreen films being "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Runaway Jury" and "Welcome to Mooseport."

He received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Golden Globes in 2003 and since then had no projects lined, confirming his retirement in 2008 (though he did narrate two Marine Corps documentaries in 2016 and 2017).

Hackman was previously married to Faye Maltese for 30 years before divorcing in 1986. They had three children together.

Around that time Hackman began dating Arakawa, a classical pianist, whom he married in 1991.

The two moved from Los Angeles to Santa Fe and mostly kept out of the limelight. The two were seen in public last year having dinner in Santa Fe, frequently attending events in the city since Hackman's retirement.

