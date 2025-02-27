LIST: Where to watch Oscars 2025, nominees 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood's biggest night will pull up the curtains of Los Angeles' Dolby Theater once more as movies across the world vie for a coveted Oscar.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, meaning it will be held in the morning of the following day here in the Philippines.

Filipinos will be able to watch the Oscars this year, hosted by Conan O'Brien, live through Disney+, starting from the red carpet at 7:30 a.m. then the main ceremony at 8 a.m.

Disney+ is also streaming several of the nominated films, namely, Best Animated Film nominee "Inside Out 2," Best Documentary Feature nominee "Sugarcane," Best Original Song nominee "Elton John: Never Too Late," and Best Visual Effects nominees "Alien: Romulus" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

Here are some other nominated films at this year's Academy Awards and where Filipinos can watch them.

'Emilia Perez'

Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language French musical crime film received the most nominations this year with 13, including Best Picture, making it the most-nominated non-English-language film in Oscars history.

The film follows the titular character (Karla Sofia Gascon) who was once a Mexican cartel leader that transitioned with the help of a lawyer (Zoe Saldana).

"Emilia Perez" started out as one of the hot favorites but its chances died down after past controversial tweets by Gascon resurfaced. The film's promotions has shifted to Saldana's campaign for Best Supporting Actress.

The movie is distributed by Netflix globally; Filipinos will need to use a VPN to see the film due to geo-blocking.

'The Brutalist'

Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist" is among the frontrunners and its pursuit for glory is carried by the superb performances of Oscar winner Adrien Brody and first-time nominee Guy Pearce.

Brody plays fictional Jewish-Hungarian architect László Tóth who arrives in the United States after escaping the Holocaust and tries to settle in the American dream of building a new life, all while worrying for the life of his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) who is still in Europe.

Tóth struggles to get by until he comes across the wealthy Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr. (Pearce) who offers him the project of a lifetime, which the architect takes on as an epic masterpiece quite similar to what the film finds itself as.

"The Brutalist" will screen in Philippine cinemas after the Oscars beginning March 5. Read Philstar.com's review of the movie here.

'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande headline the cast of the much-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Wicked," an origin story of sorts for the two witches that appear in "The Wizard of Oz."

Split into two parts, this first film is an expanded take of the first act, which begins with how "The Wizard of Oz" ends with the death of the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Erivo.

Glinda the Good Witch (Grande) arrives in Munchkinland to confirm the news then proceeds to tell the story of how she, as Galinda, first encountered the witch known as Elphaba.

They both attend the prestigious Shiz University, initially with animosity towards each other as reluctant roommates but they eventually become good friends.

The true test of their friendship and Elphaba's capabilities comes when they are called to Oz to meet the great Wizard, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum.

"Wicked" premiered in Philippine cinemas last November before the Metro Manila Film Festival. Read Philstar.com's review of the movie here.

'A Complete Unknown'

James Mangold directs Timothee Chalamet in this Bob Dylan biopic during the folk singer's early success until he began using electric instruments.

"A Complete Unknown" is up for Best Picture while Mangold is nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Chalamet is up for Best Actor, while his co-stars, Edward Norton and Monica Barbarbo, received nods for their supporting roles.

The film is currently screening in Philippine cinemas after its premiere last February 26.

'Conclave'

Edward Berger's adaptation of Robert Harris' novel of the same name is striking ahead among Best Picture nominees following its BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild wins.

"Conclave" follows the election of the next pope, with many of the candidates involved in scandals and year-long secrets.

The movie starring Best Actor nominee Ralph Fiennes premiered in Philippine cinemas last November before the Metro Manila Film Festival.

'Anora'

Also in hot contention for Best Picture is Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner "Anora," which picked up top wins at the Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, and Directors Guild of America Awards.

The titular character played by Mikey Madison is a young sex worker in Brooklyn who is introduced to Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch due to her background in Russian.

The wealthy Ivan would rather spend his days drinking or playing video games, and some of the money goes to paying Ani (as she prefers being called) to be his girlfriend for a week on top of several sexual encounters.

An escapade takes the two to Las Vegas where an infatuated Ivan proposes to Ani and the two get married. All seems joyful until Ivan's parents learn of the union, dismayed and prepared to put an end to it.

"Anora" premiered in Philippine cinemas last January. Read Philstar.com's review of the movie here.

'Dune: Part Two'

The vision of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve truly knows no bounds as he carries it out once more in his latest film "Dune: Part Two," a continuation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel on the big screen.

Carrying right after the events of 2021's "Dune," Timothee Chalamet's Paul learns the ways of the Fremen as he prepares retaliation against House Harkonnen for the fall of the Atreides family.

The Harkonnens seize control over the collection and distribution of Spice on the planet Arrakis, which has further grabbed the attention of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and his daughter, the Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

"Anora" premiered in Philippine cinemas almost exactly a year ago but can be streamed on Max. Read Philstar.com's review of the movie here.

'The Substance'

Demi Moore stars in Coralie Forgeat's body horror movie "The Substance," with the filmmaker the sole woman up for Best Director this year.

The movie see Moore play a fired aging celebrity who uses a black market drug that creates a younger version of herself.

"The Substance" premiered in Philippine cinemas last September and returned last January due to popular demand after Moore's Best Actress-Comedy win at the Golden Globes last January.

'Nosferatu'

Robert Eggers' latest endeavor is a remake of the century-old horror classic "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," this time starring Bill Skarsgard as the titular character.

This version sees a newly-wed estate agent travel to Transylvania for a meeting with prospective client Count Orlok, leaving his wife in the care of friends as she begins having terrifying visions of the arriving evil.

"Nosferatu" is currently screening in Philippine cinemas after its premiere last February 26.

'The Wild Robot'

Dreamworks Animation have produced yet another heartwarming title in "The Wild Robot," an adaptation of Peter Brown's book of the same name featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Kit Connor.

The film follows service robot Roz (Nyong'o), who adapts to the local wildlife of an uninhabited island and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose she names Brightbill (Connor).

"The Wild Robot" premiered in Philippine cinemas last October. Read Philstar.com's review of the movie here.

'A Real Pain'

Director Jesse Eisenberg is nominated for Best Original Screenplay, while his co-star Kieran Culkin is the runaway favorite for Best Supporting Actor in "A Real Pain."

This buddy road trip comedy-drama follows two cousins on a Jewish heritage tour in Poland, the home country of their late grandmother.

"A Real Pain" is currently screening in Philippine cinemas after its premiere last January 29.

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Blackpink's Lisa among Oscars 2025 performers