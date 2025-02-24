Baron Geisler breaks silence after released from jail

MANILA, Philippines — "Incognito" actor Baron Geisler broke his silence after he was detained for several hours due to alleged severe intoxication.

"I want to make it clear — I’m okay, and I’m seeking legal advice to address this properly," he said in his Facebook account.

Baron also thanked his fans for supporting him.

"To those who continue to stand by me, thank you. Your support means everything," he said.

According to a report by Bombo Radyo Cebu, Police Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, Spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that they received a report at around 3 a.m. that Baron was drunk and was the alleged cause of disturbance. According to mugshots, Baron was arrested last Saturday, February 22.

Baron violated Mandaue City Ordinance No. 11-2008-434 (drunkenness) or Severe Intoxication.

His brothers-in-law allegedly reported the actor to the authorities because he was throwing things at their place.

RELATED: Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness