Blackman couple split, to co-parent kids

Popular online family, the Blackman family — Jeraldine, Josh along with their kids Nimo and Jette.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeraldine Blackman has separated with her Australian husband, Josh, who make up the popular online personality, the Blackman family, with their two kids.

Jeraldine was in tears inside a car while telling their fans that she and Josh have decided to part ways.

“I’m so sorry if you’re seeing me like this today. I have been trying to find the right time when I’m going to get the courage for me to post this one online. Josh and I have separated,” Jeraldine said in a video clip uploaded on their social media accounts.

She said that they remain good friends, as she complimented Josh as a good person and father to their kids, Jette and Nimo. She added that Josh was the one who introduced her to the Christian life and helped her be the person that she is today.

“I’m just so lucky that Jette and Nimo have him. We are going to be co-parenting,” she said.

She ended her video by thanking the fans of the Blackman family and apologizing to them for bearing the sad news of her separation with Josh.

The Blackman family became popular for their wholesome videos showing their biracial family life in Australia. They signed a contract with GMA-7’s talent agency, Sparkle, last October.

