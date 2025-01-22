^

Entertainment

Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 7:00pm
Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue
Marc Nelson
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Model-host Marc Nelson said he wanted to clarify several points regarding his involvement in the ongoing dispute between exes model Maggie Wilson and businessman Victor Consunji in a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Nelson, a Burmese-Australian who has made the Philippines his home, said that he spoke about the issue between Maggie and Victor that has dragged him into their issue that involves their son Connor. 

Nelson said that is he only concerned for Connor, who is his godson. The host said that Connor had to navigate his life in a public manner at his age. He revealed that he had a one-on-one conversation with Connor where the child revealed to him his feelings regarding the highly publicized rift between his parents. 

“In a one-on-one conversation, he expressed to me how upset he has been about the social media posts his mother has made concerning him during the dispute between his parents. He specifically shared that these posts place him in an uncomfortable position, drawing unwanted attention and questions from both peers and adults — attention he neither likes nor wants,” Nelson wrote. 

Nelson said that he had only shared what was told to him by Connor when he testified in court, “nothing more and nothing less.” 

Last Sunday, Maggie in a series of Instagram Stories, revealed that the Family Court had denied Victor’s petition for a Temporary and Permanent Protection Order under the Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) of 2024. 

“Despite several testimonies including the likes of Marc Nelson, who testified his knowledge on behalf of the petitioner Victor Consunji of how my son suffered emotional stress, anxiety, and annoyance due to me, were all denied by the family court of the Republic of the Philippines,” Maggie wrote in her post. 

Nelson stressed that he has not intention of getting involved with the issue between Maggie and Victor. 

“My only concern has always been my godson and his wellbeing. In line with that, to honor his wishes, I don’t plan to say any more on this matter,” Nelson said. 

He ended his post with an appeal to the media to refrain from making a reference to Connor in future articles concerning his parents. 

RELATED: Maggie Wilson says protection order barred her from seeing, posting about son

 

MAGGIE WILSON

MARC NELSON

VICTOR CONSUNJI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Do children have a moral obligation to take care of their elderly parents?
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

By Lyka Nicart | 20 hours ago
Manila is one of the confirmed stops in Lee Min Ho’s upcoming multi-city fan meeting tour in Asia.
Entertainment
fbtw
Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial director Darryl Yup denied that Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) produced his upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola ready to return to acting

Jessy Mendiola ready to return to acting

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
After five years of not appearing on TV, actress Jessy Mendiola is slated to return to acting as she recently accepted the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

By Chuck Gomez | 20 hours ago
Nathan Studios has continued to level up its impressive portfolio of live musical events.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in &lsquo;MasterChef&rsquo; shape amid angry memes

How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in ‘MasterChef’ shape amid angry memes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
But through all these rage, which he called as spurs of “passion,” plus all the food he eats (he confessed that...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;We take negativity seriously&rsquo;: Gordon Ramsay bares recipe for success

‘We take negativity seriously’: Gordon Ramsay bares recipe for success

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pondering on his success as a TV personality and restaurateur, Ramsay advised other chefs to maximize the power of social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gordon Ramsay recreates 'MasterChef' with Halo-Halo cook-off among Judy Ann Santos, Ninong Ry, Filipina chefs

Gordon Ramsay recreates 'MasterChef' with Halo-Halo cook-off among Judy Ann Santos, Ninong Ry, Filipina chefs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Since Ramsay was in the Philippines for the first time, at his fan meet in Pasay City yesterday, celebrity chefs had a cook-off...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with