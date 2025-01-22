Marc Nelson clarifies involvement in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji issue

MANILA, Philippines — Model-host Marc Nelson said he wanted to clarify several points regarding his involvement in the ongoing dispute between exes model Maggie Wilson and businessman Victor Consunji in a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Nelson, a Burmese-Australian who has made the Philippines his home, said that he spoke about the issue between Maggie and Victor that has dragged him into their issue that involves their son Connor.

Nelson said that is he only concerned for Connor, who is his godson. The host said that Connor had to navigate his life in a public manner at his age. He revealed that he had a one-on-one conversation with Connor where the child revealed to him his feelings regarding the highly publicized rift between his parents.

“In a one-on-one conversation, he expressed to me how upset he has been about the social media posts his mother has made concerning him during the dispute between his parents. He specifically shared that these posts place him in an uncomfortable position, drawing unwanted attention and questions from both peers and adults — attention he neither likes nor wants,” Nelson wrote.

Nelson said that he had only shared what was told to him by Connor when he testified in court, “nothing more and nothing less.”

Last Sunday, Maggie in a series of Instagram Stories, revealed that the Family Court had denied Victor’s petition for a Temporary and Permanent Protection Order under the Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) of 2024.

“Despite several testimonies including the likes of Marc Nelson, who testified his knowledge on behalf of the petitioner Victor Consunji of how my son suffered emotional stress, anxiety, and annoyance due to me, were all denied by the family court of the Republic of the Philippines,” Maggie wrote in her post.

Nelson stressed that he has not intention of getting involved with the issue between Maggie and Victor.

“My only concern has always been my godson and his wellbeing. In line with that, to honor his wishes, I don’t plan to say any more on this matter,” Nelson said.

He ended his post with an appeal to the media to refrain from making a reference to Connor in future articles concerning his parents.

