Zia Dantes is Breakthrough Child Performer at 37th Aliw Awards

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Zia Dantes thanks the Aliw Awards thanks her vocal coach and parents for supporting her performing dreams.

MANILA, Philippines — Zia Dantes, the eldest child of Kapuso couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, has gained a new milestone in her young but promising career, after winning the Breakthrough Child Performer of the Year award at the 37th Aliw Awards.

Marian proudly shared the moment on her Facebook page, posting a video of Zia’s acceptance speech on stage.

“Congratulations mahal ko (my love). Proud na proud kami sayo (We’re very proud of you),” the actress wrote, expressing her joy and pride in her daughter.

In her speech, Zia thanked the Aliw Awards for the honor and gave special recognition to her vocal coach, Jade Riccio, for motivating her to pursue her dreams.

“Thank you to the Aliw Awards for giving me this wonderful award and, especially, thank you to Teacher Jade for always telling me never to give up and always achieve my dreams,” said Zia.

The young performer also expressed gratitude to her family for their unwavering love and support, thanking, “Mama for always loving me and guiding me every step of the way. My family loves me and is always there for me.”

Zia recently went viral after her mom Marian shared a video showing clips of her rehearsal and her performance on stage during the “Be Our Guest” Concert, where the latter sang Rise Up.

“Firsts are always special, especially with Daddy, Mommy and (younger sibling) Sixto in the front row — eyes wide, ears tuned, and hearts full. Witnessing it live is pure magic,” Marian wrote.

Zia, born in November 2015, is the firstborn of Dingdong and Marian, who tied the knot in December 2014. The couple also has a son.

ZIA DANTES
Philstar
