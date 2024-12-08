Bea Alonzo: Iâ€™m rediscovering myself without a partner

Bea Alonzo: I’m rediscovering myself without a partner

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo is looking forward to spending a different Christmas this season. It will be doubly exciting and special for her as she is celebrating it for the first time with her whole family in Europe, specifically in the countries of Spain and Andorra.

The actress is excited to experience a white Christmas.

“It will be very different this year,” Bea said. “I am going to Spain with my family, so I can bring my nephews and nieces there.

“It will be their first time to go to Spain with my brother and sister-in-law. My mom, from the time we were house-hunting, already went there to Spain with me. We are also spending Christmas in Andorra, so it will be a white Christmas for us.

“Then I’m going to London (United Kingdom) with my best friend, but my family will stay in Madrid.”

It’s also the first time for the Alonzo family to spend Christmas out of the country.

“Normally, we always spend Christmas here in Manila,” Bea said. “Noche Buena is always here. Then, we leave after the holidays.

“It’s our first time to spend Noche Buena out of the country. Then we will experience snow. So, it will really be cold.”

Bea disclosed her plan for the holidays when she was introduced as the new image model of My Diamond, coming after the likes of Charo Santos-Concio, Kris Aquino, Heart Evangelista, Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano and Jinkee Pacquiao.

Bea owned her first diamond ring when her mom bought one for her after the success of the blockbuster hit, Cathy Garcia-Sampana’s “One More Chance” (2007), opposite John Lloyd Cruz.

“My mom wanted to gift me something very special at that time so that when (I look back), that memory will return to my mind,” Bea shared.

“I went to Spain last September to get my residency card and when I returned, I got a diamond necklace where the words ‘primera yo’ were engraved. That means, ‘myself first.’ I really invest in jewelry. That’s timeless. You can wear that all the time.”

Marriage is apparently not always the end game for Bea, whose engagement with Dominic Roque was called off early this year.

“We have different paths, we have different destinies,” Bea said.

“Of course, it will be nice, but marriage is not my end goal. If it happens, I will be happy. But it doesn’t mean that I will beat myself up or I will feel like a failure if it doesn’t happen.”

Romance, however, is not out of the question for the actress.

“I am not saying that my doors are closed now,” she said. “Right now, honestly, I’m enjoying being single. I get to know a lot of new people around.

“I’m enjoying my own company. May mga nagpaparamdam (there are people sending feelers), of course, I’m single but I’m not dating anybody exclusively or entertaining any suitor.”

No Spaniard around, insisted Bea, who turned 37 last October.

“I met a few guys in Spain,” she granted. “They are good-looking, but I haven’t met anyone with a strong connection.

“I know I’m not getting any younger. That’s why I’m not taking these things lightly. In all the relationships that I went through, I learned.”

For her New Year’s resolution, Bea wants to give balance to her (single) life. “I want to achieve that proper work-life balance,” she said. “That’s going to be my goal for the New Year.

“When you’re single, a lot of friends will be inviting you. They know they can easily invite you now that you’re not with someone. I realized I get to enjoy my social life now for the very first time in years because I was always in a relationship.

“I rekindled friendships. I have friends whom I have seen and now, I get to be with them again. I also made new friends and I’m happy with that.”

The actress also wants to be kinder to herself next year.

“I will really aim to balance my life,” asserted Bea. “Normally, work is my top priority. I love my job and I have a lot of things to do next year. I also want to prioritize my personal life.

“Right now, I’m rediscovering myself without a partner. I get to know myself a lot more, like when I traveled to Spain by myself last September. It feels good to know yourself and discover new things about yourself.”

Bea is still doing the teleserye, “Widow’s War,” on GMA Network. “We got extended, that’s why I’m very happy and excited about that,” she said.

For 2025, Bea is slated to complete one movie, a series for streaming and another teleserye with GMA 7. “It will be a very busy year,” she said. “But being busy is always good.”

For “Widow’s War,” Bea teased the plot that audiences could anticipate.

“Malapit na ang mga revelations,” she said. “Malapit ng ma-unravel who is masterminding the killings. So the episodesget more exciting every night.”