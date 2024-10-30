Netflix launches Moments feature for easier scene sharing

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix launched its new Moments feature to make it easier for subscribers to share favorite scenes on mobile devices.

The mobile feature allows users to save scenes from Netflix content in a personalized tab via the new "Moments" button on the bottom left of the screen.

Saved scenes will stay on the My Netflix tab and, and during rewatches, the content will restart from the bookmarked scene.

These scenes can be instantly shared to other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook at the moment of saving or any other time upon visiting the My Netflix tab.

The Moments feature is available on iOS and will be coming to Android devices, on top of future expansions within the platform.

