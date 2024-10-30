^

Netflix launches Moments feature for easier scene sharing

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 12:55pm
Netflix launches Moments feature for easier scene sharing
Sample of Netflix's Moments feature in action
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix launched its new Moments feature to make it easier for subscribers to share favorite scenes on mobile devices.

The mobile feature allows users to save scenes from Netflix content in a personalized tab via the new "Moments" button on the bottom left of the screen.

Saved scenes will stay on the My Netflix tab and, and during rewatches, the content will restart from the bookmarked scene.

These scenes can be instantly shared to other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook at the moment of saving or any other time upon visiting the My Netflix tab.

The Moments feature is available on iOS and will be coming to Android devices, on top of future expansions within the platform.

RELATED: 'Outside' review: Trauma lingers in Netflix Philippines' 1st zombie film

