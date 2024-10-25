Michael Learns To Rock evokes nostalgia with A Life To Remember

Michael Learns To Rock, composed of, from left, guitarist Mikkel Lentz, lead vocalist-songwriter Jascha Richter and drummer Kåre Wanscher, has just released the single, A Life To Remember. ‘The lyrics are about looking back and you see life from a new perspective from when (you) were young,’ says Mikkel of the song’s theme

Artists — whether solo or in a group — engage and educate music enthusiasts and the listening public about various genres of music. Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), dubbed the “legendary Danish band,” has contributed to the appreciation and popularization of soft rock, pop rock and ballad songs.

Today, Oct. 25, it continues to release beautiful music via the single A Life To Remember.

“Well, we did have five songs to choose from when we were recording,” said artist-guitarist Mikkel Lentz about how the group’s latest ditty came about and how it differs from previous tunes in a recent virtual interview with The STAR. Other band members are Jascha Richter, who serves as the lead vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist, and Kåre Wanscher, who plays the drums.

“And then, the thing about this song (is that) we played it to some friends, families and colleagues. They all said that it sounds very much like an old Michael Learns To Rock song,” added he. “We kind of liked that instead of trying to go somewhere else, chasing something new and unknown. It was like, ‘Wow, I like that. We like that.’”

Aside from the signature easy listening and heartfelt music MLTR offers, there’s the relatable lyrics that one can smoothly navigate.

A piece of information given to this paper says that the song “captures the essence of cherishing life’s moments and creating lasting memories.”

“The lyrics are about getting to our age and looking back. It’s quite nostalgic,” shared Mikkel. “The lyrics are about looking back and you see life from a new perspective from when we were young, when you were chasing your dream, you were trying to get, always full speed ahead. Now it’s like we’ve tried all these things and we’re still here.”

So, the song also has a reflective element to it.

“Life is about the ones you love, and (like) our families, friends, and we have kids as well. When we look back on our lives, it’s like one long journey,” said he.

Mikkel recalled that the band started when he, Jascha and Kåre were teenagers.

“I was 19 years old when we started, and then now, I’ve got this white beard,” said the musician, whose life in the band back then was “like, ‘OK, let’s see as much as we can in the world and write a lot of music.’”

With the help of people from the music industry, fans and loved ones, MLTR did achieve career feats such as churning out one hit album or single after another and mounting concerts and tours.

Fast-forward to now, and Mikkel described life as “it’s a bit more relaxed. Our life now is a bit more relaxed, and we also have a lot of gratitude.”

He and the rest of the band are grateful for the loyalty of their fans.

“We don’t take that for granted,” said he. “We feel the loyalty, and I mean, it’s like our fans are still here after 36 years, and we don’t take that for granted. So, it’s like a very long relationship. Of course, we’re very humbled and proud, and very glad.”

From his recollections, MLTR as a new band then appreciated that there were initially about a hundred people who came out for their show and felt lucky to have scored a hit on the radio. The number of fans eventually grew into thousands and even more as the band’s songs reached different territories.

As a guitar player, Mikkel enjoys the sound of people playing instruments and, of course, along with singing.

“Our biggest influences were, I mean, the Beatles, Bee Gees, ABBA, people who can play music, (those are) our favorite musicians and artists,” said Mikkel, adding that he likes new music and thinks that “the real soul of music is when you can actually hear people play music.”

“They don’t have to be extremely good… There’s an expression when people play drums, bass and sing… When they practice back home and then they record it, I think there’s a lot of soul and there’s a lot of emotion in that sound and I like that,” shared he.

Aside from being part of MLTR, he is also into composing music for film and TV.

“Well, even before I met Jascha, I was doing a lot of instrumental music in my recorder, cassette player. I recorded a lot of instruments (and) music, and then I came in touch with some film directors, and they asked me if I could provide music for something, and then I did that, and it became like a parallel career,” said he.

Again, Michael Learns To Rock still commits to play and produce good music with the song, A Life To Remember, and its upcoming Southeast Asian tour, “Take Us To Your Heart,” which begins in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 1 and concludes in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Nov. 17.

Its following in Manila will be treated to the band’s timeless hits like 25 Minutes, The Actor, Take Me To Your Heart, That’s Why You Go Away, Sleeping Child and Paint My Love, plus newer songs, on Nov. 5.

Looking back, Mikkel and his band members are happy to have become part of the global music industry and that they’ve had a chance to share the Michael Learns To Rock music with everyone across the world, if one may put it.

(A Life To Remember can now be streamed on all major platforms, while tickets for the ‘Take Us To Your Heart’ tour are now available through official outlets. For details on the tour and new music, please visit www.mltr.dk.)