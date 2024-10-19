Simon Cowell 'heartbroken,' 'devastated' by Liam Payne's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Simon Cowell feels "empty" after hearing the passing of Liam Payne, one of the five boys he helped shaped as the popular boy band One Direction.

The sharp-tongued coach of several reality competitions posted a heartfelt tribute to the departed One Direction member on Instagram on Saturday.

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

"Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you," wrote Cowell on Instagram.

The popular reality TV coach signed One Direction to his Syco Records after its members gained attention on "The X Factor UK" in 2010.

Cowell said that after learning of Liam's death he looked back on the time they spent together. He shared that he had been asked many times about Liam, and he listed the late singer's qualities.

"What is Liam like? I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for your fans," Cowell wrote.

The talent manager reminisced a time when he told Liam that it was not yet the singer's time for stardom when the latter was only 14. They met again, and this time, Liam became one of the popular members of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Cowell revealed that he and Liam met last year not for a meeting but just to "sit and talk." He recalled how Liam was proud to be a father to his son Bear with British TV personality Cheryl Cole.

"We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have," Cowell recalled.

The talent manager said that he always thought about One Direction as five members who see each other as brothers. He also realized Liam's effect on people, especially after tributes started pouring in for the late One Direction member.

"Rest in peace my friend," Cowell said, sending his thoughts and prayer to Liam's family and friends.

Liam died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of Buenos Aires hotel, police and emergency responders said.

