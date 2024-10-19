^

Entertainment

Simon Cowell 'heartbroken,' 'devastated' by Liam Payne's passing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 1:53pm
Simon Cowell 'heartbroken,' 'devastated' by Liam Payne's passing
British music and television producer Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film, 'One Direction: This Is Us' in central London on August 20, 2013.
AFP / Andrew Cowie

MANILA, Philippines — Simon Cowell feels "empty" after hearing the passing of Liam Payne, one of the five boys he helped shaped as the popular boy band One Direction. 

The sharp-tongued coach of several reality competitions posted a heartfelt tribute to the departed One Direction member on Instagram on Saturday. 

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

"Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you," wrote Cowell on Instagram. 

The popular reality TV coach signed One Direction to his Syco Records after its members gained attention on "The X Factor UK" in 2010. 

Cowell said that after learning of Liam's death he looked back on the time they spent together. He shared that he had been asked many times about Liam, and he listed the late singer's qualities. 

"What is Liam like? I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for your fans," Cowell wrote. 

Related: One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

The talent manager reminisced a time when he told Liam that it was not yet the singer's time for stardom when the latter was only 14. They met again, and this time, Liam became one of the popular members of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. 

Cowell revealed that he and Liam met last year not for a meeting but just to "sit and talk." He recalled how Liam was proud to be a father to his son Bear with British TV personality Cheryl Cole. 

"We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have," Cowell recalled. 

The talent manager said that he always thought about One Direction as five members who see each other as brothers. He also realized Liam's effect on people, especially after tributes started pouring in for the late One Direction member. 

"Rest in peace my friend," Cowell said, sending his thoughts and prayer to Liam's family and friends. 

Liam died Wednesday aged 31 after plunging from the third floor of Buenos Aires hotel, police and emergency responders said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

RELATED: One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death

vuukle comment

LIAM PAYNE

ONE DIRECTION

SIMON COWELL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Showbiz industry rallies behind KathDen&rsquo;s &lsquo;Hello, Love, Again&rsquo;

Showbiz industry rallies behind KathDen’s ‘Hello, Love, Again’

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Let’s face it. We may be at the last frontier of traditional entertainment and media, and it is crucial now more than...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Completely devastated&rsquo;: One Direction members share heartbreaking statements on Liam Payne&rsquo;s death

‘Completely devastated’: One Direction members share heartbreaking statements on Liam Payne’s death

By Lyka Nicart | 14 hours ago
Former One Direction members poured their hearts out as they grieved the loss of their beloved “brother” and fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo says second chances are 'gifts,' not an 'obligation'

Kathryn Bernardo says second chances are 'gifts,' not an 'obligation'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
'Hello, Love, Again' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards weighed in on the topic of second chances and got candid about...
Entertainment
fbtw
The world is a big stage for Niana Guerrero

The world is a big stage for Niana Guerrero

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Social media superstar Niana Guerrero is one of the most followed Filipino content creators with a hundred million followers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Niall Horan rounds up One Direction member tributes for Liam Payne

Niall Horan rounds up One Direction member tributes for Liam Payne

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Irish singer Niall Horan paid tribute to his fellow member of One Direction Liam Payne, the youngest and last member of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Slovenia makes Cine Europa debut in 27th edition

Slovenia makes Cine Europa debut in 27th edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The longest-running European film festival in the country, Cine Europa, returns this year with 20 contemporary movies, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
South Border, Ella May Saison to serenade fans this November

South Border, Ella May Saison to serenade fans this November

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
South Border and Ella May Saison are set to perform at "Soundtrip Sessions Vol.3" to be held in The Theater at Solaire on...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Shy&rsquo; Arthur Nery finds confidence through his fans

‘Shy’ Arthur Nery finds confidence through his fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
As singer-songwriter Arthur Nery embraced the music business, he has gained more confidence in performing on stage and interacting...
Entertainment
fbtw
M2M includes Philippines in 'Better Endings' 2025 tour

M2M includes Philippines in 'Better Endings' 2025 tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Norwegian pop duo M2M will embark on its "The Better Endings" tour in 2025 with the Philippines as one of its stops.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release

LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The sequel to the 2019 smash hit movie, "Hello, Love, Goodbye," will be screened in the same month as the Philippine release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with