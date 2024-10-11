Kim De Leon: From singing off-key to hitting the right notes

Kim De Leon follows up his debut song, Safe With Me, with the upbeat Window under the label GMA Playlist. The Sparkle GMA artist represents someone who has a strong romantic feeling towards another person in the single. ‘You’re curious, and you really want to know the person’s name and everything about him or her,’ says he.

Aside from essaying roles, Sparkle GMA artist Kim De Leon also gets the chance to explore his knack for singing under the label GMA Playlist.

His follow-up to his debut ballad ditty, Safe With Me, is the upbeat Window.

Here, Kim represents someone who has a strong romantic feeling towards another person or recaptures that tale about admiration.

“Perhaps, all of us have had a crush on someone at some point. (It’s, like, about) crush at first sight,” said he of Window, theme-wise, in a recent press conference. “It’s relatable, especially when you’ve seen someone you really like. You want to pursue the person. You’re curious, and you really want to know the person’s name and everything about him or her.”

Following such a plotline, Kim might come up with another tune about how admiration blossoms into love.

Speaking of the latter, Kim said he loves to sing, but used to be out of tune. That’s why having two singles under his belt is an achievement.

“Never in my life I expected (and saw myself) to release my own songs. I love singing. Dati nga sintunado ako, eh, pero kumakanta pa rin ako (but I carried on),” recalled he, who could attest to the saying, “Practice makes perfect.”

“Lucky enough, I found a good voice coach,” recalled he. “Actually, the coach told me that everybody can sing and helped me bring (the talent) out (and tap it).”

When asked to give his pieces of advice to aspiring musicians and singers, Kim said, “So, kung gustong gusto mo talaga yun, kung gustong gusto mo talaga ito, yung ginagawa mo (if you really want it, like performing and singing, and you enjoy what you’re doing), you will get there or you will get to where you want to be in that industry. Keep pushing (yourself), just love what you do and put more passion in it.”

Most of the time, Kim is seen acting in various GMA programs like “Asawa Ng Asawa Ko,” with Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Rayver Cruz in the lead roles.

Kim entered the competitive world of show business via the artista talent reality search “StarStruck” Season 7, where he was the Ultimate Male Survivor.

At first, Kim was pressured to be like a sponge and a fast learner. He was able to deal with it and let it go. Kim has learned the ropes and is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way.

“Thankful, hindi naman nawawalan ng trabaho (I’m thankful there’s always work for me),” said he, who is also hoping for a project that can be identified with him.

While waiting for that big break, Kim will continue to improve himself and hone his skills.

The singer in Kim, on the other hand, wishes to collab with other artists, including fellow Sparkle talent Garrett Bolden, known as the “Kapuso Soul Balladeer.”

“We’re really close and minsan nga may pinapakinig siya sa akin na unreleased songs. Ang husay niyang magsulat at mag-produce (he’s really good at writing and producing songs),” said Kim, who also looks forward to working with James Reid and Sam Concepcion.

Kim attributed his appreciation of singing to his mother, a “kontesera (a singing competition contestant)” when the latter was young, as he put it, and his brother, who had a band and held practice sessions of Michael Learns to Rock and My Chemical Romance songs, to name a few, at home.

For Kim, music has a complementary role in acting.

“I use it sometimes during taping if I have to feel sad, especially in heavy scenes,” said he. “I can listen to music and go to that emotion, go to that vulnerability, and I super need it. I don’t think that I can go on without music.”

He also plays music when there are problems and situations in life that need to be pondered.

Kim finds music vital and vouches for its creative and relaxing features.

