Meet your new generation of Saturday barkada

GMA Public Affairs’ new youth-oriented series ‘MAKA’ features Sparkle stars Zephanie, Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa, along with Sparkle teen talents Olive May, John Clifford, Dylan Menor, Chanty Videla of K-pop group Lapillus, Sean Lucas and May Ann Basa. They portray high school students enrolled in the Arts & Performance section of Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts under Sir V, played by Romnick Sarmenta (center, seated).

Back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, everybody knew of the popular youth-oriented programs, “T.G.I.S.” and “Click,” which have entertained and won the hearts of viewers. Undoubtedly, GMA has made a mark in producing exceptional youth-oriented programs that resonate with audiences of all ages.

This year, GMA is all set to continue its tradition of producing such TV offerings through GMA Public Affairs’ latest youth-oriented series “MAKA.”

“MAKA” — coined after the school Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts — explores the relatable challenges Gen Z faces today, while also highlighting their interactions with other generations — millennials, Gen X, and boomers. It features the world of high school students enrolled in the Arts & Performance (A&P) section of the public school Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts under Sir V, played by Romnick Sarmenta.

The series features a talented ensemble of Gen Z actors, including Sparkle stars Zephanie, Ashley Sarmiento, and Marco Masa, along with Sparkle teen talents Olive May, John Clifford, Dylan Menor, Chanty Videla from the K-Pop group Lapillus, Sean Lucas, and May Ann Basa, also known as Bangus Girl.

Get to know more about the latest show, which airs every Saturday at 4:45 p.m., through a conversation with its young artists.

Dylan Menor and Zephanie.

What do you love most about your character?

Zephanie: “Ang isang bagay siguro na mamahalin ko sa character ko (Zeph Molina) is ‘yung hindi niya pagsuko. Kasi ‘yun talaga ‘yung isang character din na gustong-gusto kong ma-embody ko as Zephanie in real life, na never akong susuko sa isang bagay lalo na kung mahal na mahal ko at gustong-gusto ko ma-achieve.”

Dylan: “‘Yung character ko (Dylan dela Paz) kasi is pasaway na estudyante, pero for sure, later on sa show, may character development. And I feel like ‘yun ‘yung pinakamagandang mangyayari — magbabago siya for the better.”

Ashley: “Siguro ‘yung pagiging fashionista niya (Ash Salonga). ‘Yun ‘yung gusto ko sa character since very different siya sa mga roles na na-play ko na lagi lang simple manamit.”

Marco: “What I love most about my character (Marco Reyes), is ‘yung similarity namin — he is passionate about something he loves.”

Sean Lucas and Chanty Videla.

Olive: “I think what I love most kay Livvy Ilagan is ‘yung pinaglalaban niya talaga kung ano sa tingin niya ang tama at gusto niya. Nakaka-relate ako dun kasi ganoon ako as a person.”

John: “What I love about JC Serano is that he is a family man, parang ako. As long as nandiyan siya kasama niya ‘yung family niya, masaya pa rin siya no matter what the circumstance is.”

Chanty: “Nakaka-relate po ako sa character ko (Chanty Villanueva) in terms of her confidence on stage, ‘yung passion niya to perform. So, that’s something that I like about her po.”

Sean: “What I love the most about my character (Sean Dimaculangan), parang halo siya, kasi probinsyanong bully siya. ‘Yung unique combination ng dalawa, ‘yun siguro ‘yung pinakamahal ko tungkol sa character ko.”

May Ann: “‘Yung character ko as May Ann Cortez is nagtitinda po sa palengke kaya po nakakatulong sa family. ‘Yun po ‘yung nagustuhan ko sa kanya.”

Marco Masa and Ashley Sarmiento.

Which other character in the show do you think your character would be best friends with and why?

Zephanie: “Actually, best friend ko talaga sa series si Marco dahil pareho kaming merong pagmamahal sa musika at sining. Pero, feeling ko rin, magiging ka-close ko si Dylan.”

Dylan: “Feel ko si Sean kasi alam kong bully rin siya. With my character, feel ko magkakasundo kami.”

Ashley: “Definitely not si Zephanie kasi crush siya ng crush ko. Si Olive siguro.”

Marco: “I don’t want to spoil that much, pero feel ko ang magiging best friend ko dito ay si Ashley.”

Olive: “Si Ashley since palaban din siya. Kasi ‘yung story niya, medyo nakakalungkot. Para siyang palaban kaya feeling ko magkakasundo kami. Abangan!”

John: “I feel like I’ll be best friends with the role of Marco. ‘Yung role niya is parang nerd, so I feel like we’re gonna get along. But I also feel like I’m gonna get along with Dylan kasi kahit parang may pagka-bully siya, alam kong may tinatago siyang kabutihan.”

John Clifford and Olive May.

Chanty: “I think si Ash kasi siya po ‘yung social media influencer ng MAKA. Siguro, kapag nakasama ni Chanty si Ash, ma-hype pa lalo ‘yung confidence niya, and ma-encourage siya to showcase her talents.”

Sean: “‘Yung character siguro ni Dylan kasi mukha siyang nakakainis. Nakakainis po kami dapat sa series, so feeling ko magkakasundo kami.”

May Ann: “Siguro si Livvy dahil parang matapang na friendly ‘yung character niya, ‘yung hindi agad agad sumusuko.”

Catch these students as they navigate their lives at Douglas MacArthur High School for the Arts, embracing the highs and lows of being part of Gen Z.

Those who grew up watching “That’s Entertainment” will also be thrilled to know that some of their favorite alumni, such as Tina Paner, Jojo Alejar, Sharmaine Arnaiz, and Maricar De Mesa, will join fellow “That’s” graduate Romnick.

Veteran actress Carmen Soriano completes the cast under the helm of Rod Marmol.