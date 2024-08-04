Sassa Gurl on working with Marian Rivera: She's not a diva

Sassa Gurl (left) with Kapuso star Marian Rivera and fellow social media personality-turned-actor Esnyr in the Cinemalaya 2024 entry, ‘Balota.’

MANILA, Philippines — From FYP to the big screen!

Social media personality Sassa Gurl is making her Cinemalaya debut with “Balota,” starring Kapuso royalty Marian Rivera.

In an exclusive interview with The Philippine STAR/LatestChika.com, Sassa got real about her experience in filming the movie.

She said she was happy and privileged to represent the LGBTQIA+ community at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

“Super happy ako kasi itong Cinemalaya na ‘to, bihira lang ako makakita ng mga binakla na role sa Cinemalaya na ito naman minarket pa as one of the supporting roles na kabog,” Sassa, who has identified herself as trans in previous media interviews, told The STAR after performing at the recent “#TruthFestival2024” concert.

“Ako happy ako na ibinigay sa akin ‘to ni direk Kip (Oebanda)... It will contribute to the ongoing fight of cinema queer actors, you know, our craft in the cinematic world. Hindi lang basta punchline ang pwedeng maging plotline ng isang bading, marami. Maraming layers ang pagiging bading,” she added.

Ahead of the showing, Sassa’s line in the film went viral on social media as her character called out the character of fellow influencer-turned-actor Esnyr for supporting corrupt officials.

“Sumuporta ka sa corrupt, tapos magtataka ka kung bakit hindi ginagagamit ang buwis mo para linisin ang umaapaw na kanal sa inyo? Baklang kanal tayo, pero hindi tayo dapat nakatira sa literal na kanal,” she said quoting a line from “Balota.”

Sassa gave credit to film director Kip Oebanda for his talent and dedication in putting the film together.

“Direk Kip kasi is a political person talaga na sobrang galing mag-frame at magsulat ng mga bagay na danas at ilalagay niya sa isang pelikula. Wala pa naman akong acting na ginawa, 'di ba? Sulat pa lang ’yon, script pa lang ’yon so (meaning to say) it’s the magic of direk Kip,” she noted.

Sassa was also over the moon when she talked about her co-actors in the movie, especially Marian.

“Happy si mamah! She is not a perfect person but never ako naka-experience sa kanya ng any hostility at saka alam mo ‘yun si mama talagang ang gaan ka-work. Hindi mo makikita sa kanya na super big star siya. She's not a diva.”

“She's caring to her co-actors. And isa ‘yun sa mga pinaka-happy ako na, ‘Ay, hindi pala totoo ‘yung kwento ng mga ibang tao.’ At least in my experience ha. Hala ang happy ko na naka-work ko si Marian in my lifetime and prime pa niya ngayon,” she added.

“Balota” is showing at Ayala Malls from Aug. 2 to 11. It is about a teacher named Emmy (Marian) who serves in the election. Her character will be seen running “into the wilderness with a ballot box, the last copy of the election results when violence in their town erupts.”

In the same interview, Sassa Gurl said she now considers herself as an artist as she continues to explore different forms of art.

“Now, I consider myself an artist. Kasi saklaw na lahat ‘yon — you can be a musician, actor, even content creator. Happy ako na natatawid ko ‘yung mga bagay na gusto kong tawirin, and I know it's not impossible,” she said.

Sassa mentioned "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda as one of her inspirations to continue improving her craft.

“Marami nang nagpatunay noon in the past, Meme Vice, sobrang nagawa niya ‘yun. ‘Yun yung napasa niya siguro sakin o ng mga baklang nauna. Patunayan mo ‘yung sarili mo, para ‘yung mga ibang bakla hindi na nila kailangang patunayan ang sarili nila,” Sassa said.