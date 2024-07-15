SB19, Ben&Ben YouTube channels 'compromised'; suspected hackers streaming content

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben and "Kings of P-pop" SB19 announced that their respective YouTube accounts have been hacked.

In their official X account, Ben&Ben said that their team is now working on fixing it.

"Hello. Our Youtube channel has been hacked. Our team is working on fixing things ASAP. We’ll keep you updated, Liwanag," the band wrote.

Hello. Our Youtube channel has been hacked. Our team is working on fixing things ASAP. We’ll keep you updated, Liwanag. ???? — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) July 15, 2024

In another post, Ben&Ben said that they have restored and recovered a significant part of their channel.

"However, we are still waiting on the response of our partners in addressing this matter, specifically for the Ben&Ben Youtube channel’s Home page," it said.

"As of this moment, the channel’s Home page is still live streaming content by the hijacking party. Nonetheless, we are doing our best to resolve this immediately. Thank you for your patience and support, Liwanag," it added.

SB19 also announced that their YouTube account has been hacked.

“Our team has reported the incident to the relevant authorities involved to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” the group wrote.