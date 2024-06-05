Sparkle’s Pokwang and Boobay share their wish lists of projects

MANILA, Philippines — Pokwang and Boobay form part of the Kapuso comedy department. They will continue to regale audiences with their own brand of antics, humor and wit as part of the Sparkle GMA Artist Center. In the latter’s event, “Signed for Stardom,” the comedienne and the comedian were smiling from ear to ear, knowing that their talent and hard work had been recognized.

They also expressed their appreciation to the people behind Sparkle that will chart and plan their career paths.

“I would like to share that I joined the ‘KiliTV (Comedy Hunt’) contest of GMA,” said Boobay about his humble beginnings in showbiz during the “Signed for Stardom” press conference. “I sent a video from Baguio, then napasok po ako sa ‘Idol Ko si Kap.’ (I appeared in the sitcom ‘Idol Ko si Kap’). But unfortunately, I didn’t win (the competition for aspiring comedians).”

After that, Boobay continued his student life and earned a degree in AB communication from Saint Louis University in Baguio.

“Tumawag ulit si direk Cosme kung OK na daw akong bumalik sa TV (I got a call again from director Cesar Cosme asking me if I could do TV),” shared he. “At pinasok niya ako sa ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ at duon na po nagsimula yung journey ko sa GMA at tuloy tuloy na po (and he made me join ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ and from there, that’s where my journey at GMA began. It continues to this day).”

Boobay is grateful to the TV director, who saw his potential in such an entertainment genre.

Looking back on his professional career, Boobay has come a long way. From starring in the sitcom “Ismol Family” to lending his voice to the dog character Fulgoso in the GMA remake of “Marimar,” he has done a variety of shows, including the comedy talk program “The Boobay and Tekla Show (TBATS).”

“Six years na po ang ‘TBATS’ and counting (the show has been airing for the past six years and counting),” said he, who is grateful to the creatives behind it, especially to the writers who continue to create segments.

“I’m just thankful and I promise that I won’t get tired of doing the purpose that the Lord has been given me,” shared Boobay.

Pokwang, for her part, also acknowledged the gift of comedy from above, saying, “Maraming salamat po, nakaluwag, luwag ang pamilya ko sa buhay dahil sa talento na hindi ko inaakala na meron pala ako (many thanks to God, because through the talent I never thought I had, I’m able to give my family a better life).”

The comedienne, who has also proven her mettle in drama roles, recalled that during the pandemic, many people lost their jobs and workers in the entertainment industry were also not spared from it. She was thankful that GMA did open a door of opportunity for her.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala na ma-i-share ko po ng tuloy tuloy ang talento ko po (many thanks for your trust in me to continuously share my talent),” said she, also giving everyone some trivia about her interest in performing.

“Sa GMA po ako unang-unang nag-perform (it was on GMA where I had my first-ever performance on TV). Kontesera po ako nung araw (I would join contests back in the day),” shared she. “Siyempre hindi beauty contest, dance contest sa ‘Lunch Date.’ Dun po ako lumalaban kasi pangarap ko lang ay maging isang TV dancer (of course, it was not a beauty contest but a dance contest in the noontime variety show ‘Lunch Date).”

“That was really my dream then,” continued she. “Kapag nagdadasal talaga kayo, yung maliit na pinapanalangin mo, ibibigay sa’yo ni God na mas malaki (when you pray for something small, God gives you something bigger).”

Viewers can watch Pokwang in “TiktoClock” weekdays and Boobay in his show with another comedian Super Tekla every Sunday. However, these talents have their own wish list of projects to pursue in the future.

“Of course, what I want to do or I foresee myself doing is to have a travel show,” said Boobay, who also graced the successful first-ever Sparkle world tour in Canada. “Gusto ko ring maging part ng teleserye, mga ganyan para ma-hone din siguro yung craft ko sa acting (I also want to be part of a TV series, so I can also hone my craft in acting).”

Pokwang, on the other hand, wants to have a project with fellow established comediennes Ai-Ai delas Alas, Eugene Domingo and Rufa Mae Quinto. “It’s one of the things that I look forward to and (to have) more, more projects including a movie,” said she, who wishes to collaborate with other Sparkle artists.