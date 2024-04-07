Laurenti Dyogi reveals 'PBB' new season, on-ground auditions

Laurenti Dyogi (bottom right) with 'Pinoy Big Brother' hosts (clockwise from left) Robi Domingo, Toni Gonzaga and Bianca Gonzales.

MANILA, Philippines — Laurenti Dyogi announced that they are looking for a "new breed of idol trainees and young artists" to join Star Magic as well as new housemates for the upcoming season of "Pinoy Big Brother" for the show's return in June.

In an Instagram live on Saturday, the Head of Star Magic and Head of ABS-CBN TV Production revealed that they are holding on-ground auditions for "PBB" starting end of April.

There will be four on-ground auditions, beginning April 27 and 28 in Metro Manila. They will head to Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon on the following weekends leading to the opening of the famous Bahay ni Kuya to a new set of housemates in June.

In addition, they will also be reviving their artista/idol search "Star Hunt Academy."

"Sa lahat ng gustong maging bahagi ng Star Magic, kung meron kayong potential maging artista, this is the chance for you to audition in front of us, our panel, managers and scouts. We are looking for a new breed of young artists... We are looking for a new breed of idol trainees like Bini and BGYO," Dyogi said.

Bini and BGYO are two of ABS-CBN's popular sing-and-dance groups that were formed on "Star Hunt Academy."

There will also be virtual or online auditions.

Those interested to join "PBB" must be 16 to 32 years old, while those who wish to join "Star Hunt" must be 13 to 25 years old.

Like many programs, both reality TV shows were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The last season of "PBB" was held in 2021.

"PBB" has made the artista dreams come true for the likes of Kim Chiu, Melai Cantiveros, Gerald Anderson, Ejay Falcon, Maris Racal, to name a few.

