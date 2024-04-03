Internet users choose Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales for Kathryn Bernardo

A scene from 'Hello, Love,Goodbye,' starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo, as shot in Hong Kong.

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like social media users prefer Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales to pair with Kathryn Bernardo.

In a recent poll by Philstar.com, Alden was the runaway winner, with many Facebook users choosing him over Jericho.

"Mas ok si Alden Kasi halata na matino at hindi loko-loko," a Facebook user commented.

"Siympre ung hndi kasal. Sakit nyo sa ulo, may asawa 'yung isa e," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some commentors want Kathryn to stay single and enjoy her life.

"Wala, Kat is better off alone for now. Rediscover herself first," a Facebook user commented.

"Sino tayo para pumili para sa kanya? Our choice is irrelevant," another commented.

Last night, Alden surprised Kathryn at her post-birthday party.

In Earl Semitara's Instagram (IG) account, the creative director shared videos of the celebration on his IG story.

In the video, Alden can be seen giving a bouquet of red roses to Kathryn.

They were also seen having a sweet moment while they were taking a photo together.

Alden and Kathryn were co-stars in the smash hit 2019 film "Hello, Love, Goodbye." Fans have been wanting to see a sequel or continuation of the movie since it was released almost five years ago.

Kathryn and Jericho have been spotted in several occasions, such as a late-night jog and the latest birthday celebration of talent maker and former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan.

