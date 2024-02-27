Can virtual reality dating lead to real-life romance?

Jasmine Curtis-Smith (center) portrays Glenda, Diego Loyzaga (left) is Kokoy, and Jerome Ponce is Dante in Viva Film’s upcoming movie ‘A Glimpse of Forever.’ The romance-drama fused with an element of sci-fi is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

MANILA, Philippines — The stars of Viva Films’ “A Glimpse of Forever” have opined on the pros and cons of virtual reality in love and dating in real life, which serves as the theme of the film directed by Jason Paul “JP” Laxamana (“Expensive Candy”, “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” and “Just a Stranger”).

The romance-drama flick fused with an element of sci-fi revolves around the story of Glenda (Jasmine Curtis-Smith) who finds companionship and comfort in a virtual dating studio called ForeVR after getting frustrated with her fiancé.

She befriends one of the virtual guys, Kokoy (Diego Loyzaga) a.k.a. “The Boy Next Door.” But Dante (Jerome Ponce), the guy behind “The Boy Next Door” character and a failed theater actor who suffers from severe social anxiety, starts to fall for Glenda and the latter also can’t deny their connection.

Given that the motion capture actors are not allowed to reveal their identities to ForeVR clients and Glenda being in a relationship, can their connection cross over to the real world?

While the premise of the movie explores how advanced technology can be utilized in dating, the cast members opposed the use of virtual reality when it came to solving problems in matters of the heart.

“No. I have enough of them as it is,” remarked Diego in a mediacon.

“The times have changed now. There exists virtual reality in our world,” explained Jasmine. “Medyo madali din talagang ma-hook, especially when you are alone or like the role of Jerome in this film who has a social anxiety disorder. It became his comfort zone. I know that I am prone to relying on tech para ma-ease yung nararamdaman ko, for me to get distracted, para mawala muna ko.”

“But I think I’m scared to rely on virtual reality na talagang nag-re-respond na with feelings. That’s already a different thing. The likes of ChatGPT are also different. You still feel na robot pa rin,” she added.

Jerome is also not a fan of “too much futuristic technology as it kills jobs, hobbies, sports, and everything.”

The takeaway that one can glean from the film, according to direk JP is to see the good and bad side of parasocial relationship.

“If you notice in the story, in the situation, let’s admit ginagawa din naman natin na, hindi lang virtual reality. Like for example, we check our social media to watch certain people na very captivated tayo sa lives nila. In a way, it’s like that in this film, it’s just that it’s more extreme.”

‘A Glimpse of Forever’ stars reflect on the pros and cons of virtual reality in love and relationships during a presscon with direk JP (second from right). Photos courtesy of Viva Films

He went on to expound what a parasocial relationship is. “Ito yung akala mo meron kang relasyon sa isang tao na nakikita mo lang or artista. And (the term) parasocial means like you have this feeling na meron kayong relationship, pero hindi naman talaga, especially with the artists like there are fans who believe that merong boyfriend or girlfriend ka niya.”

Such concept is the “metacore” of ForeVR in the film, said direk JP, adding, “It’s an examination of parasocial relationships and we are going to evaluate if (a parasocial relationship) is good or if bad. I want the viewers to see themselves in this film.”

On what advice they can give to their friends or someone they know who are living in a “fantasy” world, Jerome said he is not that type of friend who would tell that to a friend.

“Like, sasabihin ko sana na, ‘Te, don’t be delusional. It’s impossible.’ (Instead, I would say), ‘You go out, you enjoy life, accept life and target your dreams,’” he said.

“‘Wag mong isipin na totoo agad yan because sometimes when we think about it too much na totoo, what happened is, we forget what’s real and true.”

But “living in fantasy” has also some good effects because we get to be inspired, according to Jerome. “We can see things na wala rin naman dito sa kung ano yung totoo which is dinadala natin dun sa mga bagay na hindi natin i-ni-expect na makakarating tayo (use of imagination).”

Jasmine added that there are pros or benefits and cons or drawbacks to it.

“It’s good because we get to be inspired. It makes us more creative or open-minded sometimes but we should not forget what’s real. Because there are people who are waiting for us (in the real world), right in front of us, around us. So let’s not live through virtual reality,” she said.

Direk JP agreed, “Fantasy is OK because it provides you an idea of what you want to achieve in life perhaps, which could result in inspiration, or higher standards or motivations. It will only go ugly if you can’t no longer distinguish between reality and fantasy.”

“In our movie, there’s a tendency that one will turn to ForeVR because they want to escape the harsh realities or their relationship problems. Instead of solving (any of them), they turned to a fake, fantasy world in hopes of fixing their relationship.”

“That’s really it,” echoed Diego. “I guess, in a sense, it is nice to enter a fantasy world — like, when you read a book, right? I don’t read that much but I can imagine the people who read books and that’s the whole purpose of it, right? You get lost in this world and you enjoy it.”

“But if it comes to a point that you want to escape them (problems), you don’t want to face (your problems) that’s why you’ve turned to a place that’s not real, you make no progress in what you need to be doing in life… everything in moderation is the key,” he concluded.

(“A Glimpse of Forever” will open on March 6 in cinemas nationwide.)