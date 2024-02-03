The LizQuen ship is very much still sailing

The King of the Gil is laid-back, funny, still very much good-looking and in high spirits as he updates us about the past four years that he took a backseat in showbiz.

Call them LizQuen 2.0! Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are more assured and decisive when it comes to what they want out of their lives and careers.

How did we know? Well, we recently sat down with Enrique for the launch of his comeback comedy film “I Am Not Big Bird” at the ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theatre.

The King of the Gil was laid-back, funny, still very much good-looking and in high spirits as he updated us about the past four years that he took a backseat in showbiz.

Naturally, the topic of LizQuen was brought up and here’s what he had to say about where he and Liza are at right now in their relationship, especially that they have one of the most successful tandems in Philippine love team history.

In the past years, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were busy making the rounds in the US. Enrique helped Liza set up her auditions for Hollywood. Perhaps, this is part of the tandem’s plan to foray into new creative territories outside the Philippines. Liza’s Hollywood film 'Lisa Frankenstein' is coming out next week, while his out-of-the box comedy 'I Am Not Big Bird' is showing on Feb. 14 in cinemas and soon internationally. — File photo

“I mean (she’s) pretty grown-up as compared to before,” he said. “Sabi nga namin, instead na just (being) stuck on both of us, we do our own thing, and we could achieve so much more.”

Enrique even asked back when he was questioned about his relationship with Liza. It shouldn’t be questioned given how supportive they are both of one another up to today.

This columnist with Enrique and his co-stars Nikko Natividad (center) and Red Ollera. Pepe Herrera (not in photo) also stars in the film.

“Hindi niyo ba nakita yung trailer? Nandoon name niya, yeah! She’s just in the US right now,” Enrique pointed out, sharing that he keeps Liza up to date with all his career moves and film updates, like the Valentine’s Day offering, “I Am Not Big Bird.”

“Halos the whole shoot kahit nasa Thailand kami nag-send ako ng mga pictures hanggang sa last day. Pinapakita ko yung set at eksena!”

He is also proud of Liza’s moves in her career right now, especially that her Hollywood film “Lisa Frankenstein” is coming out next week.

But that is not all Liza is up to. Enrique shared, “She is super funny and focused on what she is doing. Sabi nga niya, wala raw siyang time para sa sarili niya, eh. She’s bringing on seven projects as in seven films! When I started my production company, I think she also got the idea and started her own.”

In the past years, we didn’t see LizQuen locally, but both were busy making the rounds in the US.

“During the three years nag-US din kasi kaming dalawa, talking to a lot of management there. We met the father of Zendaya but it’s really hard, it’s a waiting game,” he shared.

Enrique even helped Liza set up her auditions for possible Hollywood projects.

“We created this thing but siya naman it’s really a lot of self-tapes for a lot of films. Ang dami niyang auditions for crazy projects like aliens and one with George Clooney for Netflix. Ako pa ang tumulong sa kanya for some self-tapes, but it’s also a waiting game kasi there.”

Enrique revealed that they are very much involved in each other’s successes that he got to meet Liza’s Hollywood crew in the US.

“I flew to New Orleans to be with her. I flew with them. I spent time with them. Nag-lunch kami, with sila Zelda (Williams, director), Cole Sprouse. Mabait po silang lahat.”

With his own thing, Enrique hoped to disrupt the romantic-comedy offerings this Valentine’s Day by offering an out-of-the box comedy film about a guy’s adventure and mistaken identity in Thailand. The film shows a new side of him onscreen that he had been wanting to show for so long.

“I hope people will get inspired to do more unique stories after this,” he said.

Enrique stars alongside Nikko Natividad, Red Ollera and Pepe Herrera. “I Am Not Big Bird” is showing on Feb. 14 in cinemas and soon internationally.