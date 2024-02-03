Why singing is a form of public service

Former Sen. Joey Lina will take the stage for The Greatest Love of All come Feb. 9 at The Manila Hotel. Joining him in the musical presentation are fellow lawyers Mike Toledo (center) and Salvador Medialdea as the main performers. They will come together to raise funds for the nutrition efforts of non-government organizations that help the government address the malnutrition of infants.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Joey Lina showcases his “baritenor” voice and shares his love for music in the dinner concert titled The Greatest Love of All. The date is Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., while the venue is the Tent City of The Manila Hotel.

Joining him on stage are former Press Secretary Mike Toledo and former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as fellow main performers.

The three lawyers are topbilling the pre-Valentine presentation, presented by the Children’s First One Thousand Days Coalition (CFDC) and The Manila Hotel, to raise funds “for the nutrition efforts of non-government organizations helping the government address malnutrition of Filipino infants during the crucial period from conception to their second birthday,” according to the information given to this paper.

“Singing is communicating what is inside your heart and in your mind,” said Lina in a phone chat with The STAR. “My training was actually in public speaking. I didn’t realize that God gave me another gift, and that is singing.”

The music enthusiast, who welcomed such a manna from heaven, considers singing a form of public service. The singer in Lina gravitates toward interpreting tunes with deep meanings.

“I will sing Climb Ev’ry Mountain, I will sing (The) Impossible Dream, and I will sing even Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas,” said Lina. “I interpret (the latter) in such a way that it can be a song for one’s country, Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas. I can interpret it that way, that your love for your country should never end. It has no ending.”

The Greatest Love of All, meanwhile, informs everyone that malnutrition is a social issue and all should take part in bettering the future of the new, younger generation. Children should grow brighter, stronger, and taller.

Lina is foraying into this kind of musical presentation for the second time. The first was in 2022. But he has also done similar endeavors in the past with the goal of raising funds for the children of policemen and soldiers and for organizations like Bantay Bata.

Fifteen years ago, the former provincial governor also released his debut album Nagmamahal, Joey Lina, described by a music columnist as “a collection of inspiring ballads.” It shows his passion for singing and performing.

“Hindi na nasundan yun (I didn’t make another one after that) because of a lack of time and I could not find time to do another album,” he shared. “But next year, part of my wish list is to come out with another album of seven Christmas carols, all-original songs.”

What makes this one different is that Lina will try his hand at writing a song, along with other compositions from songwriters.

“When I was in elementary and high school, I used to write poems. A song is a poem with music. I’m returning to that,” said he.

In the meantime, he is in the thick of preparations for the dinner concert, which also features solo and group acts. They are Beverly Salviejo, Nina Campos, Jenny Sugay, Rachelle Rule, Rachel Verns, Pam Esquivel, Bobby Alvarez, Egay Rubiano, Jeffrey Panado, Egay Banaag, and the Adeodatus Children’s Choir of Baseco with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, as shared by the show’s publicity team. Rodel Colmenar is the music director, along with George Sison-Tagle and Paul Dizon, who are the ones in charge of the concert’s direction.

“So, when I sing, I’m able to communicate something deep and substantial,” said Lina about his views on embracing such a talent. “If the singing impacts the audience that hears my songs, then I’m fully, I would say, satisfied and fulfilled that I’m able to communicate a message to people, not just by public speaking but by singing.”

This time, the message is about love for children, if one may add.

(For details on The Greatest Love of All, call 0962-0668526 or 632 85270011 ext. 1006.)