LIST: Emmy nominees in key categories

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 11:07am
LIST: Emmy nominees in key categories
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend Netflix's BEEF Tastemaker at Netflix Tudum Theater on December 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images via AFP / Charley Gallay

LOS ANGELES, United States — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

HBO's "Succession" topped the nominations list with 27, followed by "The Last of Us" at 24 and "The White Lotus" at 23.

Perennial favorite "Ted Lasso" led the comedy section with 21 nods.

Outstanding Drama Series

  • "Andor"
  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "House of the Dragon"
  • "The Last of Us"
  • "Succession"
  • "The White Lotus"
  • "Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "Barry"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Jury Duty"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Ted Lasso"
  • "Wednesday"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • "Beef"
  • "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Lead Actor, Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Lead Actress, Drama

  • Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
  • Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
  • Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Bill Hader, "Barry"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
  • Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"
  • Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"
  • Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
  • Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"
  • Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
  • Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"
  • Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
  • Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • Ali Wong, "Beef"

Supporting Actor, Drama

  • F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
  • Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
  • Theo James, "The White Lotus"
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • Alan Ruck, "Succession"
  • Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"
  • Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession"

Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
  • Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
  • Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
  • J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
  • Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
  • Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"
  • Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
  • James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
  • Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
  • Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"
  • Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
  • Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • Joseph Lee, "Beef"
  • Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"
  • Young Mazino, "Beef"
  • Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"
  • Maria Bello, "Beef"
  • Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
  • Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"
  • Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Programs with most overall nominations:

"Succession" - 27

"The Last of Us" - 24

"The White Lotus" - 23

"Ted Lasso" - 21

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 14

"The Bear" - 13

"Beef" - 13

"Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" - 13

"Wednesday" - 12

"Barry" - 11

"Only Murders in the Building" - 11

