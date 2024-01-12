Michael V on Jo Koy's Golden Globes hosting: 'Funny, pretty much self-explanatory'

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one who can relate to the current talk of the town, Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, it would be comedian Michael V, who complimented the latter's hosting of the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards.

For Michael V, or fondly called Bitoy by his fans, Jo Koy did a good job hosting the opening salvo of the awards season in Hollywood.

"I think Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes are funny, direct and pretty much self-explanatory," said Michael V on his Facebook post on January 11.

The multi-hyphenate also said that Jo Koy does not need to explain himself over his hosting stint, which prompted some viewers and even critics to see it as "horrid."

"The last thing Jo Koy should be doing is trying to explain it to people who purposely choose NOT to understand and appreciate them," Bitoy added.

Michael V is not the first comedian to back Jo Koy up.

Following the vitriol and online bashing, Whoopi Goldberg, Howard Stern, Kevin Hart and Steve Martin expressed kind words for Jo Koy.

“10 days? You’re doomed! Telling those jokes to a bunch of people who don’t wanna be laughed at is the biggest bummer in the world, ” Stern said on his Sirius XM show. “Hollywood has no sense of humor about itself... Comedians are supposed to be funny. And the only way to be funny is to be cynical. So why would you want to go to an event where you can’t be cynical?” Stern said.

Martin expressed his thoughts on the Threads platform.

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," Martin said. "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

