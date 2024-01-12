^

Entertainment

Michael V on Jo Koy's Golden Globes hosting: 'Funny, pretty much self-explanatory' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 12, 2024 | 7:50pm
Michael V on Jo Koy's Golden Globes hosting: 'Funny, pretty much self-explanatory'Â 
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy (left) and Filipino comedian-host Michael V or Bitoy
Jo Koy via Instagram, GMA Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one who can relate to the current talk of the town, Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, it would be comedian Michael V, who complimented the latter's hosting of the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards. 

For Michael V, or fondly called Bitoy by his fans, Jo Koy did a good job hosting the opening salvo of the awards season in Hollywood. 

"I think Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes are funny, direct and pretty much self-explanatory," said Michael V on his Facebook post on January 11. 

The multi-hyphenate also said that Jo Koy does not need to explain himself over his hosting stint, which prompted some viewers and even critics to see it as "horrid."

"The last thing Jo Koy should be doing is trying to explain it to people who purposely choose NOT to understand and appreciate them," Bitoy added. 

 

Michael V is not the first comedian to back Jo Koy up. 

Following the vitriol and online bashing, Whoopi Goldberg, Howard Stern, Kevin Hart and Steve Martin expressed kind words for Jo Koy. 

“10 days? You’re doomed! Telling those jokes to a bunch of people who don’t wanna be laughed at is the biggest bummer in the world, ” Stern said on his Sirius XM show. “Hollywood has no sense of humor about itself... Comedians are supposed to be funny. And the only way to be funny is to be cynical. So why would you want to go to an event where you can’t be cynical?” Stern said. 

Martin expressed his thoughts on the Threads platform. 

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," Martin said. "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

RELATED: 'A-plus': Jo Koy grades his Golden Globes 2024 hosting, reflects on 'bombed' jokes

vuukle comment

GOLDEN GLOBES

JO KOY

MICHAEL V
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Binabantayan namin isa&rsquo;t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

'Binabantayan namin isa’t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Donny Pangilinan addressed his viral video with Kathryn Bernardo taken at the after-party of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We know what you did last summer': Kathryn Bernardo's sister shares cryptic post

'We know what you did last summer': Kathryn Bernardo's sister shares cryptic post

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo's sister Kaye posted a cryptic post in her social media account. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo unfollows ex Daniel Padilla, rumored 3rd party Gillian Vicencio

Kathryn Bernardo unfollows ex Daniel Padilla, rumored 3rd party Gillian Vicencio

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo has unfollowed ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
'No issues, please': Robi Domingo clarifies viral video of Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan

'No issues, please': Robi Domingo clarifies viral video of Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo clarified the viral video of Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan at his wedding after part...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting

Steve Martin defends Jo Koy following 'horrid' Golden Globes hosting

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is the latest high-profile individual to back Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy after the latter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'A-plus': Jo Koy grades his Golden Globes 2024 hosting, reflects on 'bombed' jokes

'A-plus': Jo Koy grades his Golden Globes 2024 hosting, reflects on 'bombed' jokes

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is still proud of his historic hosting of the Golden Globes despite the huge waves of criticism...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mean Girls' movie musical premiering on February 7

'Mean Girls' movie musical premiering on February 7

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The new iteration of "Mean Girls," based on the stage musical which was inspired by the 2004 original movie starring Lindsay...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024

LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
It's a whole new year and the concert scene in the Philippines is back in full force.
Entertainment
fbtw
Another Filipina teen Elisia to make K-pop debut&nbsp;

Another Filipina teen Elisia to make K-pop debut 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
The 14-year-old secured a spot in the planned eight-member girl group after earning the P mark, the highest ranking in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with