MMFF 2023 stars appeal for audience support

Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 stars (seated, from left) Alden Richards (A Family of 2), Dingdong Dantes (Rewind), Erin Espiritu (Kampon), Derek Ramsay (Kampon), Enchong Dee (GomBurZa), Eugene Domingo (Becky and Badette), Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly), Piolo Pascual (Mallari), Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, Kylie Verzosa (Penduko) and Cedrick Juan (GomBurZa) hold a presscon at the new MMFF Auditorium. Also spotted at the event are MMDA USec. Frisco San Juan, GM Popoy Lipana, lawyer Crisanto Saruca Jr., MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, MMDA acting chair and concurrent MMFF chair, lawyer Don Artes, and MMFF executive director, lawyer Rachelle Ona.

MANILA, Philippines — Will the audience come out stronger for the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival? In 2022, amid challenges brought about by the pandemic, the turnout generated P500 million in gross sales for the annual film festival.

If you ask the stars of the 10 official entries competing this year, they have zero expectations but remain hopeful for bigger support.

Making up the 2023 lineup of the festival spearheaded by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story), (K)Ampon, Penduko, Rewind, Becky and Badette, Broken Heart’s Trip, Firefly, GomBurZa, Mallari and When I Met You in Tokyo. The films will be screened from Christmas Day, Dec. 25, to Jan. 7 in Philippine theaters nationwide. They will then head to Hollywood for the Manila International Film Festival from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2024.

Dingdong, who stars in the romance/family drama Rewind, said, “To be honest, we really can’t predict the reception of the fans. We don’t want to expect because gusto namin yung ma-ko-control lang namin, like our performances. But we guarantee that we gave our 100-percent commitment. More than expectations, it’s our prayer and our hope that they will appreciate our work.”

Derek, the male lead of the horror film (K)Ampon, said that he expects that “the choice of the viewers, kung ano uunahin, will be really, really hard. Mahihirapan po talaga sila, like a panel of judges in a Miss Universe pageant, and how tough it is for them to pick candidates.”

Nevertheless, for him, with the 10 entries this year, “the more, the merrier.”

“Through the years, the MMFF has been very, very good to all of us. There’s a lot of competition now out there. You have the Korean, the Indian (Bollywood), basically global na. But this year, with 10 great films, sana mapakita talaga natin na we Filipinos are really super talented and can compete with the best in the world. I think this year’s edition will make a difference, so sana let’s support all films.”

As for Enchong, who stars in the historical piece GomBurZa, their hope is that people will watch the MMFF entries beyond the allotted festival run.

“Our goal is to go beyond the Metro Manila Film Festival itself. We want its run to be extended, and we hope that people will still watch it after the festival concludes. That’s our inspiration for the film, that it goes beyond the festival, be it in the Philippines or outside the country.”

For Eugene, she admitted feeling nervous. She stars in the comedy Becky & Badette. “In my opinion, Becky and Badette is the most serious movie in the MMFF. There are many lessons, more lessons than (Gomburza), or maybe not!” she joked.

But joking aside, she said, “We’re having fun, but honestly, we’re very nervous. I just don’t want to expect too much because there are things we can’t control, right? So, I really just surrendered it to the Lord, and we keep asking for help from those in charge if we can help each other, make it easier for everyone to buy tickets, so that there are movies to watch and go to during Christmas.

“So, I have no expectations. I just want to congratulate lahat ng mga kasama ko ngayon sa MMFF and to MMDA for not giving up, yung lakas natin lalo natin pinatitibay, because we believe that this tradition (MMFF) is really important.”

“Let’s really help each other. It’s really tough, but I hope we can bring people back to the cinemas,” said Alessandra before quipping, “Unahin natin ang pelikulang Firefly because we have CGI. We’re going to give you a spectacular experience.”

To which Piolo jokingly reacted that they also have visual effects in the horror-thriller Mallari, wherein he plays three different characters in the story told through three timelines.

Turning serious, the actor said, “All cards on deck for people to hopefully give their support and for us to have that chance to showcase the beauty of Philippine cinema. Sana ma-appreciate ng lahat,” stressing that the festival is “not a competition.”

“We are all friends. We are all contemporaries in the industry,” Piolo added.

“The MMFF this year is really a big blessing for the entire entertainment industry… Para sa atin naman din ito para ma-push din natin ang boundaries and for us to be able to show what we can do, talent-wise. With the festival going somewhere else after this, hopefully, let’s really support Philippine cinema.”

Meanwhile, asked to describe this year’s batch of entries, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said, “We’ve accommodated everything na may kinalaman sa family. They said, walang pambata — may pambata. All genres are represented.”

He further said that local cinema operators have likewise committed their support. “Cinema operators are hopeful. Nasa cycle naman nila, kung hindi masyado kumita after the awards (night or Gabi ng Parangal), pwedeng i-ikot yung mga pelikula. They expressed commitment that even after (the festival run). Kasi wala pa naman nakaabang na mga susunod na pelikula. This is also a test run for the Manila International Film Fest next year and the 50th (MMFF).”

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), on the other hand, has already announced the official film ratings for the 2023 MMFF entries. Rated G are Family of Two and Penduko; PG (Parental Guidance) are Becky and Badette, Broken Hearts Trip, Firefly, GomBurZa, Rewind and When I Met You In Tokyo, while R-13 films are Kampon and Mallari.

The 2023 MMFF jury is chaired by filmmaker Chito Roño with actress Lorna Tolentino as vice-chair.

The stars were interviewed during the recent inauguration of the MMFF Auditorium, which is located on the fifth floor of the new MMDA Head Office in Pasig City. It is designed like a movie house with a big screen and 152 comfortable theater seats.

MMDA acting chairman and concurrent MMFF over-all chairman, lawyer Don Artes, said during the event, “This is a milestone for the MMFF, a fitting tribute to its almost five-decade success which greatly contributes to Philippine cinema, producing films that have been recognized not just in our country but also internationally.”