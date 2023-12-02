'Mr. Shooli' actor Jun Urbano passes away at 84

Actor-director Jun Urbano as his popular character Mr. Shooli with his award at this year's Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — The actor behind the popular character Mr. Shooli, Jun Urbano, has passed away at 84.

His family confirmed his passing earlier today, December 2.

The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) posted about his passing on its Facebook page. Urbano was this year's FAMAS Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Awardee for his "outstanding contribution in Philippine Cinema."

The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication also mourned the passing of the actor-director who was honored with this year's UP Gawad Plaridel.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Urbano's family said the cause of his death is a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Urbano is known for portraying a satirical character called Mr. Shooli who was known for his political barbs and pop culture punchlines. He also appeared on the popular 1980s show "Mongolian Barbecue."

