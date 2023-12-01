Wilbert Ross shines a light with Lampara

Dropped by the Viva label a month ago, the Lampara EP has six cuts, all of them composed and performed and some with videos directed by the multitalented Wilbert Ross. He first got his big break as a member of the boy group Hashtags, who were regular performers in the noontime variety show It’s Showtime.

Lampara means lamp and when lighted it brings light. That is just what Wilbert Ross hopes to bring to the listeners of his first album, a message that light exists and it is always there.

Ross is a popular dancer and TV personality. He got his big break as a member of the boy group Hashtags, who were regular performers in the noontime variety show It’s Showtime.

He is also a versatile actor who can be seen in comedy films like Boy Bastos, Working Boys: Choose Your Papa, Crush Kong Curly and in the series Ang Lalake sa Likod ng Profile. He is now looking forward to the showing of the horror picture Nokturno where he has a serious, meaty role.

Ross is also a well-established singer and songwriter with recordings like Di Na Umabot, Sasabihin Ko Na, O Jusko, Di Ko Alam and others. His biggest hit so far is Langga which has already been streamed over 13.5 million times on Spotify and viewed over eight million times on YouTube. Now he has released his first album. He has now also taken to directing his own videos.

Ross sings in a simple easy pop style with confident vocals that appeals to a young crowd. But he is actually very serious with his music. Take note that he is not only clever with his lyrics and adept with melody, every song in the album was inspired by his own experiences and he hopes that by bringing these out into the open, he would be able to help young people like him cope with their problems.

Lampara is very special to Ross. He did not come to the success he is enjoying today easily. As a kid with no means who uprooted himself from Davao del Sur to pursue his showbiz dream in Manila, he endured poverty and suffered physical and psychological trauma so intense that there were times when he wanted to hurt himself. He had massive fears about being alone and rejection. In fact, he was diagnosed with severe depression four years ago.

Fortunately, that was also the time when he discovered his talent for music. And when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a realigning of the entertainment business, Ross turned full time into acting and has not stopped since.

Would you believe, he also found time to graduate from college with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management.

Those times and his remarkable recovery are what inspired the songs in Lampara. Handa Ako, Byahe ng Buhay, Dramatic Actor and Benteng Ukit are songs about his journey. To complete the album, he added two of his earlier hits, Nakangiti and Nandito Lang Ako. He is happy about the results and he hopes he can inspire others to find happiness as well.

