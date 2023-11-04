Daniel Padilla talks about future plans with Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla is set to take on three solo film projects. These are Kamatayan, which he described as a story about life and redemption; one film with Volpi Best Actor John Arcilla; and another one he’s not allowed to announce yet.

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla has obviously discussed the topic of marriage and settling down with his girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo. He is levelheaded about it and aware that it’s something that requires careful preparation.

The press recently got to talk to Daniel on the sidelines of his new brand endorsement for the RKitchen bottled gourmet products, founded in 2019 by young entrepreneurial couple Ryan and Reese Regua.

In response to a STAR question, the 28-year-old shared what he wants to do first before taking the plunge with his long-time reel and real-life partner.

“Let’s take it easy. Nice and slow, ‘di ba? Kailangan natin galawin ang ating chess board ng tama. ‘Wag natin madaliin ang mga bagay kasi nga ito palang ang dami naming gagawin,” Daniel said, also referring to successive films he’s about to take on soon after his acting break.

In the pipeline for the actor is Kamatayan, which he described is a story about life and redemption; one film with Volpi Best Actor John Arcilla; and another one he’s not allowed to announce yet.

The 28-year-old with longtime reel and real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo. – Photo from Daniel And Kathryn’s Facebook Pages

So, Daniel said that they should finish their work responsibilities first, especially that they will be renewing their contract with ABS-CBN. They want to move to the next level where they don’t have to worry about multiple things simultaneously, otherwise they will overwhelm themselves.

“So, tapusin muna natin ‘to. Lalo at mag-re-renew pa kami with ABS-CBN. So, latagin natin ng maigi, tapos next level na, yung wala ka ng iniisip. Hindi yung mag-next level, tapos ang dami naming pinupukpok, alam mo yun? Ang hirap pagsabay-sabayin so lalatagin lang natin ng maigi.”

His thoughts were aligned with Kathryn’s past pronouncements about the matter. She previously explained that getting married is still a long way off for them. She said they are currently at the peak of their careers and, in the case of the 27-year-old actress, she has financial responsibilities like building a house. She also acknowledged that it’s not the right time yet but is openly talking about it.

“He (Daniel) respects my timing din sa akin. Alam ko rin na ‘di pa ako ready,” she said on the sidelines of her solo project, the dark comedy A Very Good Girl, which last month breached the P100 million mark in the box-office and has since been screened in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., the U.A.E., and Asian countries like Malaysia and Cambodia.

Daniel confirmed that Star Cinema is also cooking a film project for him and Kathryn but they are focused on their individual projects.

“Yes, (there’s a Star Cinema film) pero gawin mo na natin itong mga solo,” he told The STAR.

“Let’s take a break for now so that when we come back, we’ll be more excited, because we’ve done so much together. We want to find... so when we return, our comeback will be even more heartfelt. Talagang comeback.

“So, that’s what we can assure. Tatlong projects na solo muna.”

Meanwhile, this paper also asked Daniel for his reaction to the box-office success of Kathryn’s starrer with first Filipino Globe Globe nominee Dolly de Leon.

“Thank you very much,” a very proud Daniel said.

“Sinabi ko (before), si Kathryn yung may hawak ng bola ngayon and for her to shoot it, binuhay rin niya ang mundo ng pelikula. No one else can do it; only my girlfriend, Kathryn, can do it. Saludo lang tayo sa kanya. Let’s just salute her. Yun namang hindi nagsasabi ng (maganda) sa industriya, wala na silang masasabi sa kanya.”

Daniel has been incredibly supportive from the moment Kathryn began working on her solo project. He has become a crucial sounding board for the actress.

“Ginagawa palang ni Kathryn yun, nag-aayos na kami ng script,” he shared. “Binubuo palang niya ang character, kami na ang nag-uusap ano yung mga gagawin niya. ‘Di ko na sasabihin kung ano man yung mga eksena.”

However, he also made it clear that he doesn’t interfere. “Of course, I don’t really get too involved. That’s how we are. We respect each other’s boundaries. Like for her film, I’m more in the background, sa side muna ako. (I told her) Siempre, ikaw kasi ito, spotlight mo, sayo lahat. Dito lang ako, nasa dilim naka-bantay.”

He further stressed that he’s happy and grateful for opportunities to do projects outside their tandem, KathNiel, still considered as the top loveteam in Philippine showbiz.

“What more can you ask for? It’s for growth eh. We need self-growth,” he emphasized

Asked if he felt any pressure to be independent of each other, Daniel said, “What is pressure? ‘Pag na-pressure ka, may pinanggagalingan na negative yun. Sa amin wala. Kung ano ang ibibigay, I’m happy, I’m thankful. Parang ano pa gusto kong patunayan? Alam mo yun?

“At the end of the day, ‘pag nabigay mo lahat, ‘pag mahal mo yung ginagawa mo and you’re proud of if, whatever is the outcome, nasa Diyos na yun and nasa tao, public, na yun.”