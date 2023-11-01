^

Entertainment

GMA unveils new-gen Sang’gres of Encantadia Chronicles

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2023 | 12:00am
GMA unveils new-gen Sangâ��gres of Encantadia Chronicles
Bianca Umali is the daughter of Danaya and the new keeper of Brilyante ng Lupa.

MANILA, Philippines — The new generation of Sang’gres has been formally introduced.

GMA Network recently revealed that Bianca Umali, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian and Kelvin Miranda are leading the cast of Sang’gre: Encantadia Chronicles.

Faith will play the role of Sang’gre Flamarra, the new keeper of “Brilyante ng apoy.”

Faith Da Silva is Sang’gre Flamarra, the new keeper of Brilyante ng apoy.

Sang’gre Deia, daughter of Amihan and new keeper of the “Brilyante ng hangin,” will be played by Angel.

Kelvin is starring as the new keeper of “Brilyante ng Tubig” and son of Alena.

Bianca was earlier introduced as the daughter of Danaya and the new keeper of “Brilyante ng Lupa”.

Angel Guardian is Sang’gre Deia, daughter of Amihan and new keeper of the ‘Brilyante ng hangin.’

Encantadia Chronicles is the spinoff of Encantadia, the hit GMA 2005 fantasy drama that stars Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle and Diana Zubiri as the Sang’gre sisters Pirena, Amihan, Alena and Danaya.

In 2016, the show got a reboot starring Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez as Pirena, Amihan, Alena and Danaya.

Kelvin Miranda is the new keeper of Brilyante ng Tubig and son of Alena.

Encantadia Chronicles is still directed by Mark Reyes and is slated to air next year, 2024.

