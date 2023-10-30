Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey Paras has passed away at the age of 45.

Joey's niece, Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian, announced on Facebook the passing ot the "Bekikang" star.

“To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.," she said.

“Unfortunately, his heart wasn't able to recover anymore,” she added.

Joey's family is seeking financial assistance as his body is still in the morgue.

“We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills.”

In 2016, Joey revealed that he has a heart condition.

“Meron na akong heart failure. My doctor advised me to rest," he said.

“Yung contraction ng heart ko, hindi na ganoon ka-powerful, so hindi na niya nasu-supply yung oxygen sa ibang parte ng katawan," he added.