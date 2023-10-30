^

Entertainment

Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 9:45am
Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45
Comedian Joey Paras
Joey Paras via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey Paras has passed away at the age of 45. 

Joey's niece, Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian, announced on Facebook the passing ot the "Bekikang" star.

“To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.," she said. 

“Unfortunately, his heart wasn't able to recover anymore,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joey Paras (@its_joeyparas)

Joey's family is seeking financial assistance as his body is still in the morgue.

“We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills.” 

In 2016, Joey revealed that he has a heart condition. 

“Meron na akong heart failure. My doctor advised me to rest," he said. 

“Yung contraction ng heart ko, hindi na ganoon ka-powerful, so hindi na niya nasu-supply yung oxygen sa ibang parte ng katawan," he added. 

vuukle comment

JOEY PARAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
KC to parents Sharon, Gabby: You both are my Dear Heart

KC to parents Sharon, Gabby: You both are my Dear Heart

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The most touching moment at the Dear Heart reunion show of former reel and real-life partners, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
The smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christmas shopping at &lsquo;Divi&rsquo;

Christmas shopping at ‘Divi’

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
If Baguio City is my happy place, Divisoria is my shopping mecca!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Fairytale come true': Tears, smiles at Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion reunion concert

'Fairytale come true': Tears, smiles at Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion reunion concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Sharon and Gabby, one of the most popular reel-and-real-life love teams in the 1980s, shared moments with KC at their reunion...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies

By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean, Filipino artists to headline ON Festival OFF: Manila

Korean, Filipino artists to headline ON Festival OFF: Manila

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
After the Halloween season, music enthusiasts can look forward to a music festival that will feature South Korean and Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with