^

Entertainment

Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam
‘I have no regrets, just lessons. I have no future plans because I’m already living my life. And if there will be new opportunities, I’ll deal with them when they come.’

Alex Calleja’s familiar face is seen daily on the TV5 program FACE TO FACE. He also happens to be the only thorn among roses in TIK TALKS, the weekly talk show aired over TV5 and Cignal TV that’s hosted by Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Kakai Bautista, G3 San Diego and myself.

I met Alex many years ago when he was one of the writers of ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime. But it was only when we both moved to NET25 (where he hosted Funniest Snackable videos) that we had more time to chat and then eventually became co-hosts of TIK TALKS. In one of our conversations, he shared that he is the youngest of nine siblings, and that his mom had him when she was 42 years old. His wife is the daughter of a general so when he would fetch her at work, he would commute; but going home, he would be driving her car.

Alex admitted that his childhood and growing-up years in Bangkal, Makati were a rollercoaster ride, because for one, his dad was a certified gambler and womanizer. But it is precisely because Alex’s life was and is so colorful that he has such a wealth of stories and experiences to share and draw humor from.

Alex is your typical “maginoo pero medyo bastos” kind of Pinoy. During our tapings, he never fails to make us laugh. And since he will be celebrating his 51st birthday on Oct. 6 with a show entitled The One, an all-new stand-up comedy material at the New Frontier Theater (his actual birthday is on Oct. 7), I want to shine the Q&A spotlight on Alex, who I personally consider to be one of the best stand-up comedians in the Philippines today.

During the pandemic, the name Alex Calleja became a household name. How did this happen?

Alex Calleja admitted that his childhood and growing-up years in Bangkal, Makati were a rollercoaster ride, because for one, his dad was a certified gambler and womanizer. But it is pre-cisely because Alex’s life was and is so colorful that he has such a wealth of stories and experiences to share and draw humor from. Photos show the many funny faces of Alex.

“It was during the pandemic that I was able to penetrate the online world when one of my standup comedy bits from 2019 went viral with 12 million views. I already had an online presence pre-pandemic, so I took advantage of this and did a lot of online shows. It snowballed and people watched my YouTube and shared it to Tiktok and other social media platforms.”

You’re one of the few male standup comedians in Manila. What is your brand of humor?

“My humor is similar to Jokoy’s, which is point-of-view and monologue standup comedy. I talk about my personal experiences and general topics ranging from family to current events.”

Can you tell us about your journey from being a writer to becoming a standup comedian?

“I actually started as a standup comedian first. And because I write my own jokes, I easily adjusted to becoming a writer. The reason why I became a writer is for longevity reasons. You can’t just rely on being an on-camera talent, you must also have off-camera skills to stay longer in showbiz.”

Did you aspire to become a standup comedian when you were growing up?

“No, I wanted to become a leading man, but I didn’t have the looks and the height! Yes, I always wanted to be a comedian (on stage or in the movies) because I love telling stories and making people laugh.”

What is the Filipino audience like?

“Filipinos have a very short attention span and it’s hard to make them laugh. If you’re able to make them laugh, grab the opportunity and be sure to make them laugh again in 30 seconds.”

What is the best compliment you’ve received?

“When a guy approached me and said that I made his mom laugh (she was very sick) and OFWs who send me messages that I help them overcome their homesickness.”

And the worst thing that ever happened to you as a standup comedian?

“The worst? When I was asked to perform after an ‘In Memoriam.’ Awkward…”

They say comedians are funny in front of the camera but lead very lonely and sad lives. Are you one of those?

“No, I am a comedian on and off camera.”

How does your family deal with your success?

“We are now financially better compared to before, so we are able to buy things and travel. But we are basically the same, we still live in the same house, and they are happy for me, especially when people recognize me or when traffic enforcers let us off the hook because they recognize me! Hahaha!!!

Regrets and future plans?

“That I did not experience having really long hair… I have no regrets, just lessons. I have no future plans because I’m already living my life. And if there will be new opportunities, I’ll deal with them when they come.”

vuukle comment

ACTOR

COMEDIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maggie Wilson threatens to file raps vs TikTok influencers calling her, Tim Connor 'scammers'

Maggie Wilson threatens to file raps vs TikTok influencers calling her, Tim Connor 'scammers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson called out content creators who allegedly joined a campaign to destroy her and Acasa M...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN &lsquo;explores remedies, options&rsquo; after MTRCB junks It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo;s motion for reconsideration

ABS-CBN ‘explores remedies, options’ after MTRCB junks It’s Showtime’s motion for reconsideration

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
The ABS-CBN management is exploring all remedies and options following the decision of the Movie and Television Review...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iti Mapukpukaw team &lsquo;honored, overwhelmed&rsquo; after animated film named PHL&rsquo;s Oscars entry

Iti Mapukpukaw team ‘honored, overwhelmed’ after animated film named PHL’s Oscars entry

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
No Filipino film has ever been nominated at the Oscars, but hopes remain as Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing) makes history as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'A Very Good Girl' earns P10M on opening day ahead of Hollywood premiere

'A Very Good Girl' earns P10M on opening day ahead of Hollywood premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN noted that such a box office haul, after selling 32,000 tickets in over 250 cinemas nationwide on September 27 alone,...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee in 'GomBurZa' first images

LOOK: Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee in 'GomBurZa' first images

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
JesCom Films and MQuest Ventures released previews of their upcoming film "GomBurZa," based on the lives of martyred Catholic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines submits Cinemalaya winner 'Iti Mapukpukaw' to Oscars 2024

Philippines submits Cinemalaya winner 'Iti Mapukpukaw' to Oscars 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Philippines has selected the 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival winner "Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing)"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Visayas band Crazy Moon and Mindanao band Inside City won the Boba Brawl 2023 making them part of the grandest arts and music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Danish pop band Lukas Graham is returning to Manila to serenade their Filipino fans. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with