ABS-CBN ‘explores remedies, options’ after MTRCB junks It’s Showtime’s motion for reconsideration

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN management is exploring all remedies and options following the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to deny the motions for reconsideration (MR) filed by GMA Network, Inc. and ABS-CBN Corporation on the agency’s decision to suspend the noontime program It’s Showtime for 12 airing days.

In a statement issued last Thursday, ABS-CBN said they received the decision of the MTRCB and they are “currently exploring all our remedies and options.”

The media company has reassured its audience that It’s Showtime will continue to be seen on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, GTV, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC “since the imposed suspension is not yet final and executory.”

“We are truly grateful for the unwavering love and support that we have received from our viewers. We remain committed to bringing joy and inspiration to our beloved Madlang People,” furthered ABS-CBN.

The MR sought relief from the government agency’s ruling of suspending It’s Showtime involving a July 25 episode showing Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez licking frosting from a cake off their own fingers.

“Specifically, during the show’s Isip Bata segment, in which hosts Ryan Bang, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez allegedly acted indecently or inappropriately in the presence of children, which is alleged to have violated Chapter IV Section 2 (b) (1) of the 2004 Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Presidential Decree No. 1986,” stated MTRCB.

“In view of which, the Board’s Decision dated 17 August 2023 is affirmed,” it added.

Meanwhile, the management of the TV5’s noontime show E.A.T. has apologized over the “lubid (rope)” comment of one of its hosts, Joey de Leon, in the segment Gimme 5 in what some viewers deemed as an “insinuation of suicide.”

In a letter addressed to the chairperson of MTRCB Lala Sotto, dated Sept. 25, the E.A.T. management has “formally explained” its side regarding the Gimme 5 episode which aired last Sept. 23.

“During the said incident, Mr. Joey de Leon suggested ‘lubid’ (rope) as an answer to a question regarding things that may be worn around the neck. He conveyed this verbally in a very brief manner without further actions, elaborations or demonstrations. However, some viewers interpreted the utterance of the said object to be an insinuation of suicide, which is a very sensitive and triggering subject,” the statement read.

“In this regard, the whole E.A.T. management is regretful and apologetic to those who were offended by the said utterance. Rest assured that we are one with MTRCB in advocating a responsible viewing experience for the public,” it added. The letter was signed by E.A.T. head of creatives and production operations Jeny Ferre.

Earlier, the MTRCB said that they will review the complaints on E.A.T. “Taking cognizance of the complaints from the viewing public in relation to E.A.T. Gimme 5 segment aired last 23 September 2023, the MTRCB shall determine if the same are valid and presumably violative of Presidential Decree No. 1986 and/or its Implementing Rules and Regulations.”