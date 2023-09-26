Christian Bautista performs anew with Bunga Citra Lestari in Indonesia

Christian Bautista performs a duet of Please Be Careful With My Heart (Tetaplah Di Hatiku) with Indonesian superstar Bunga Citra Lestari.

Christian Bautista, known Asian Romantic Balladeer, made a triumphant return to Jakarta’s Hotel Mulia in Indonesia to mark the 50th anniversary of a private real estate.

Manager Carlo Orosa discussing the music tempo for his song The Way You Look At Me.

He graced the event with a captivating performance, including a memorable duet of the hit Please Be Careful With My Heart, alongside Indonesian superstar, singer and film actress, Bunga Citra Lestari. Their enchanting performance was beautifully complemented by the prestigious Twilite 30-piece orchestra, featuring musical director and conductor Addie Muljadi Sumaatmadja, who also played for Natalie Cole, Richard Clayderman and David Foster to name a few.

Christian’s Indonesian fans drop by before singer’s performance.

Notably, in 2012, Christian and Bunga’s rendition of Please Be Careful With My Heart (Tetaplah Di Hatiku) achieved a remarkable success, earning the distinction of being the No. 1 ringback tone in Indonesia. Such a feat solidified their status as household names in Indonesia.