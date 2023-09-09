^

Entertainment

US talk show host Jimmy Fallon accused of creating 'toxic' workplace

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 1:43pm
US talk show host Jimmy Fallon accused of creating 'toxic' workplace
American talk show host Jimmy Fallon
NBC

NEW YORK, United States — Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's flagship "Tonight Show," has apologized to staff after employees accused him of creating a "toxic workplace," according to a report in Rolling Stone magazine.

The music and culture magazine said Fallon, a comedian and one of the stars of US late-night TV, had been accused by two current employees and 14 former "Tonight Show" workers of "erratic behavior" with some saying the show had been "a toxic workplace for years."

One unnamed person interviewed by Rolling Stone said Fallon, 48, would "snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest of things, and berate and belittle staffers out of frustration." 

The magazine report, published Thursday, said "Tonight Show" employees had complained about the psychological impact of his behavior — with some referring to dressing rooms as "crying rooms" — and reported their complaints to the human resources department at NBC. 

Rolling Stone said Fallon and showrunner Chris Miller called a virtual meeting in which the talk show host apologized and expressed his remorse.

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends... I feel so bad I can't even tell you," he said, according to the report.

"It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad," he added.

"I want this show to be fun. It should be inclusive for everybody. It should be funny. It should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to say I miss you guys," he was reported as saying.

Fallon was in London this week interviewing Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood in front of the press at a London concert hall for the presentation of their new album. 

Fallon took over in 2014 from Jay Leno, who hosted the "Tonight Show" for more than two decades.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

vuukle comment

JIMMY FALLON

TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The University of the Philippines Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Movie and Television...
Entertainment
fbtw
ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez
play

ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
For actor-politician ER Ejercito, David Licauco can be the next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. He also believes that Barbie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi gave her youngest sister Mona a brand new car for the latter's 19th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairman Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio responded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yassi, Ruru share how collabs among TV networks, film outfits affect actors

Yassi, Ruru share how collabs among TV networks, film outfits affect actors

By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid find it beneficial not just for actors but for the whole local film industry as well now that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kids fighting cancer inspire Jodi Sta. Maria

Kids fighting cancer inspire Jodi Sta. Maria

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
To the public and fans, she’s Jodi Sta. Maria, screen superstar, best actress and teleserye queen. But to the children...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

By MJ Marfori | 15 hours ago
Amidst the abundance of talented Pinoy Pop (P-pop) groups is another South Korea-trained Hori7on with a distinct brand that...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Seo Joon returning to Manila this October

Park Seo Joon returning to Manila this October

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Korean actor Park Seo-joon is coming back to Manila this October for another fan meet!
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with