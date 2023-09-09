Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

Hori7on membes are back in the Philippines for a month to reunite with their Filipino fans, a.k.a. Anchors, and hold their first-ever concert today titled Friend-SHIP [Voyage To Manila].

Amidst the abundance of talented Pinoy Pop (P-pop) groups is another South Korea-trained Hori7on with a distinct brand that makes it a cut above the rest. Members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus did not only go through intense idol training for almost four months, but their characters were also tested. Their age ranges from 14 to early 20s, but Hori7on’s discipline in their craft is more than that of most adults.

Since the global success of OG P-pop group SB19, we have seen an influx of Pinoy Pop groups debuting in showbiz almost every quarter and hoping to follow in the footsteps of SB19.

The copiousness of these talents makes it look like a crowd that is becoming more and more challenging for any group to stand out. If you’re not one of the eagle-eyed super fans, they might all look the same to you, with fair, soft skin, colored hair and with ultra-synchronized dance moves.

Vinci gives away Korean pasalubong to the press.

The Hori7on guys were away from their parents to live their dream in South Korea and promote themselves just how the K-pop super groups did it.

Now, they’re back in the Philippines for a month to promote and reunite with their Filipino fans whom they call Anchors as they celebrate their road to success with their first-ever concert today called Friend-SHIP [Voyage To Manila]!.

Vinci, the group’s leader, made a light banter when we spoke to them in a sit-down interview discussing their takeaways from the whole idol trainings.

“I always tell them to look at it as Day One na kung ano ang meron tayo ngayon is because we’ve worked hard for it and we deserve it,” he said.

– Photo from Hori7on's X (formerly Twitter) account

To show their commitment to the training and supporters, Marcus shared that they can read Korean and speak a little.

“We know how to write. It is important, so we could also communicate with our anchors in Korea,” he said.

Speaking of it, the guys went busking in SoKor and they got so surprised that Filipino and South Korean locals went to watch them.

“Nagulat po kami. Kahit sa isa po na show, nakakagulat po na yung debut song namin sa music show kahit yung cameraman napapalakpak!” Kim shared.

Given that the boys were just officially formed last February via the audition program, Dream Maker, the trajectory of their career as a group is pretty fast. What’s commendable, too, is that even if they have started to taste popularity, the boys remain gracious.

Vinci even had a very Filipino trait of giving us and the other media interviewees pasalubong.

“We bought a traditional cookie from Korea to give as a thank you for being part of our journey,” he said.

In their concert today, expect the songs and numbers to be personal. Jeromy, who is often compared to K Idols when it comes to his smooth dance moves, shared, “Actually po, ako po nag-choreo doon sa solo song ko po na i-pe-perform ko po sa concert.”

Sometimes, the boys said that they still have that “pinch-me moment” when it comes to their newfound success.

Reyster recalled a surreal moment that happened to their group. This was when they saw global superstars Taehyung, a.k.a. V, and Jungkook of BTS at the same event they were invited to by SBS.

“Sabi kasi samin dapat daw hindi kami maging fan masyado kaya sa isip namin doon kami sumisigaw! As in dumaan lang si V, sobrang down to earth, walang kasama siya lang,” he said.

Kim added, “Kinukurot ko na po yung mga makeup artist, grabe yung mukha ni V, parang anghel yung mukha ni Jungkook sobrang charming grabe.”

With the dedication that the group is showing, one day, other talents will have these sentiments about Hori7on, too.