^

Entertainment

Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Hori7on stands out in the P-pop crowd
Hori7on membes are back in the Philippines for a month to reunite with their Filipino fans, a.k.a. Anchors, and hold their first-ever concert today titled Friend-SHIP [Voyage To Manila].

Amidst the abundance of talented Pinoy Pop (P-pop) groups is another South Korea-trained Hori7on with a distinct brand that makes it a cut above the rest. Members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus did not only go through intense idol training for almost four months, but their characters were also tested. Their age ranges from 14 to early 20s, but Hori7on’s discipline in their craft is more than that of most adults.

Since the global success of OG P-pop group SB19, we have seen an influx of Pinoy Pop groups debuting in showbiz almost every quarter and hoping to follow in the footsteps of SB19.

The copiousness of these talents makes it look like a crowd that is becoming more and more challenging for any group to stand out. If you’re not one of the eagle-eyed super fans, they might all look the same to you, with fair, soft skin, colored hair and with ultra-synchronized dance moves.

But now, here comes another South Korea-trained Filipino group Hori7on that finds a distinct brand of theirs to be a cut above the rest. Members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus did not only go through intense idol training for almost four months, but their characters were tested, too.

Vinci gives away Korean pasalubong to the press.

Their age ranges from 14 to early 20s, but Hori7on’s discipline is more than that of most adults.

The Hori7on guys were away from their parents to live their dream in South Korea and promote themselves just how the K-pop super groups did it.

Now, they’re back in the Philippines for a month to promote and reunite with their Filipino fans whom they call Anchors as they celebrate their road to success with their first-ever concert today called Friend-SHIP [Voyage To Manila]!.

Vinci, the group’s leader, made a light banter when we spoke to them in a sit-down interview discussing their takeaways from the whole idol trainings.

“I always tell them to look at it as Day One na kung ano ang meron tayo ngayon is because we’ve worked hard for it and we deserve it,” he said.

– Photo from Hori7on's X (formerly Twitter) account

To show their commitment to the training and supporters, Marcus shared that they can read Korean and speak a little.

“We know how to write. It is important, so we could also communicate with our anchors in Korea,” he said.

Speaking of it, the guys went busking in SoKor and they got so surprised that Filipino and South Korean locals went to watch them.

“Nagulat po kami. Kahit sa isa po na show, nakakagulat po na yung debut song namin sa music show kahit yung cameraman napapalakpak!” Kim shared.

Given that the boys were just officially formed last February via the audition program, Dream Maker, the trajectory of their career as a group is pretty fast. What’s commendable, too, is that even if they have started to taste popularity, the boys remain gracious.

Vinci even had a very Filipino trait of giving us and the other media interviewees pasalubong.

“We bought a traditional cookie from Korea to give as a thank you for being part of our journey,” he said.

In their concert today, expect the songs and numbers to be personal. Jeromy, who is often compared to K Idols when it comes to his smooth dance moves, shared, “Actually po, ako po nag-choreo doon sa solo song ko po na i-pe-perform ko po sa concert.”

Sometimes, the boys said that they still have that “pinch-me moment” when it comes to their newfound success.

Reyster recalled a surreal moment that happened to their group. This was when they saw global superstars Taehyung, a.k.a. V, and Jungkook of BTS at the same event they were invited to by SBS.

“Sabi kasi samin dapat daw hindi kami maging fan masyado kaya sa isip namin doon kami sumisigaw! As in dumaan lang si V, sobrang down to earth, walang kasama siya lang,” he said.

Kim added, “Kinukurot ko na po yung mga makeup artist, grabe yung mukha ni V, parang anghel yung mukha ni Jungkook sobrang charming grabe.”

With the dedication that the group is showing, one day, other talents will have these sentiments about Hori7on, too.

vuukle comment

ARTIST

MUSIC

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Movie and Television...
Entertainment
fbtw
KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG

KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of KC Concepcion are glad that her rumored boyfriend Mike Wuethrich finally posted her on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for film industry, comedy and Dolphy reunites Home Along Da Riles family &nbsp;

Love for film industry, comedy and Dolphy reunites Home Along Da Riles family  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Back in the day, when sitcoms used to dominate the primetime slots of television networks, one of the shows that brought laughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi gave her youngest sister Mona a brand new car for the latter's 19th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairman Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio responded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over &pound;3M

Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over £3M

By Agence France-Presse | 13 hours ago
The piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs and the original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fashion &lsquo;bookazine&rsquo; with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023
Exclusive

Fashion ‘bookazine’ with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 15 hours ago
“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style,” the fashion “bookazine” (magazine book)...
Entertainment
fbtw
ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
For actor-politician ER Ejercito, David Licauco can be the next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. He also believes that Barbie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra gears up for its 39th season under the leadership of a new music director and principal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with