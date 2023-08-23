^

Jay Sonza released from jail after posting P270K bail

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 12:02pm
Jay Sonza
Jay Sonza via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former TV host Jay Sonza is now temporarily out of jail after posting a P270,000 bail. 

In a report by TV5's "Frontine Tonight," Sonza was released 9 p.m. Tuesday from the Quezon City Jail after paying the bail for his 11 counts of libel and estafa. 

According to the report, Sonza paid P260,000 for his estafa case and P10,000 for libel. 

Earlier this month, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 100 dismissed Sonza's syndicated estafa and large-scale illegal recruitment cases. 

Last August 15, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology confirmed that Sonza was detained after being arrested before boarding his flight to Hong Kong.

Earlier, National Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director Glenn Ricarte confirmed that they had custody of Sonza before turning him over to the BJMP.

According to a separate report by ABS-CBN News, the controversial host was detained and arrested by the Bureau of Immigration earlier this month. 

RELATED: Jay Sonza confirmed arrested for 'large-scale' illegal recruitment, Estafa
 

