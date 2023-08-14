How to be a top content creator like Ivana Alawi

Ivana with (from left) her manager Perry Lansigan, ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, ABS-CBN Enter-tainment and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and Star Magic manager Alan Real during the contract signing.

MANILA, Philippines — In the age of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, ordinary people and even celebrities have transformed into Internet sensations, gaining millions of subscribers and laughing all the way to the bank with their video content.

Among the country’s top celebrity-vloggers is actress Ivana Alawi who is amassing millions of followers on her digital platforms. On her YouTube Channel alone, Ivana has gained 16.7 million subscribers since she started uploading videos in 2019.

Thus, if you are planning to follow in her footsteps, Ivana has a tip on how to become one.

Expect to see content creator-actress Ivana Alawi in Kapamilya teleseryes and movies after she renewed her exclusive contract with ABS-CBN. — Photo from Star Magic Facebook page

“When you enter vlogging, it shouldn’t be about the money because when I started doing it, I knew there’s an income but it’s not (my) main priority. I went for it just to have fun with my family and to be myself,” Ivana told The STAR for her suggestion to those interested to venture into content creation.

“So, ‘yun ang aking tip lagi — to just be yourself because if you try to copy someone else, it will show. Just be yourself and your time will come.”

Ivana creates vlogs highlighting different aspects of her life. Oftentimes, her videos represent a day in her life, from going to appointments, malling, dining out, to visiting her dentist and pulling pranks on her mom Fatima, sister Mona and brother Hash. She also recently did a vlog featuring her new house which she described as “designed only for me” simply because she will be living there alone.

Apart from being a top content creator, Ivana has showbiz commitments to attend to. In fact, she signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN last month.

“I feel so happy and I feel so blessed. I am here where I am supposed to be,” said Ivana of her decision to remain a Kapamilya during the contract signing attended by top ABS-CBN executives.

“I have three things I’m very thankful for. Of course, first of all to the bosses here in ABS-CBN, thank you very much for your trust, support and love for me. To my manager, Kuya Perry (Lansigan), Star Magic, Sir Lauren (Laurenti Dyogi), Kuya Alan (Real of Star Magic), thank you so much,” she added.

ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to the Star Magic talent for staying with ABS-CBN.

“I assure you that we will continue to take care of you and we will build an even stronger relationship as I promised you,” said the Kapamilya executive.

Also present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chair Mark Lopez and ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

To recall, Ivana officially became a Kapamilya in February 2020 with a three-year exclusive contract. “Most memorable would be my first teleserye (the primetime thriller-romance A Family Affair),” said the 26-year-old content creator-actress who also played a lead role alongside Vice Ganda in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Partners in Crime.

Moreover, Ivana also caught public attention with her performance in Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. She, too, was named Best New Female TV Personality at the Star Awards for Movies.

“Now that I am here again, I am really so thankful. I’m here to improve (myself) every day. I will start doing more workshops so there will be lots of improvements in my acting.”

Without revealing any details yet, Ivana said that a series of projects has been lined up for her, including teleseryes and movies.

She also hopes to be given an opportunity to do the action and horror genres. “I really want to try action, so, I’ve been working out in the gym para ready.”

Asked by The STAR how she would compare the kind of fulfillment she gets from being an actress to being a content creator, Ivana replied, “Sa vlogs kasi it’s very me. It’s who I am with my family and who I am as a person like I get to help other people. I get to go out and inspire people. As an actress, I can be a different person because I get to portray someone else.”