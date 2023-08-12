The trios that set new K-drama Moving in motion

Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo and Zo Insung play Jang Juwon, Lee Mihyun and Kim Doosik, who, at certain points in their lives, have worked as National Intelligence Service agents in Moving, the latest action-packed series on Disney+.

MANILA, Philippines — Keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats is what the South Korean series Moving promises to provide, given the elements ordinary folks look for.

The narrative is adapted from a hit webtoon of the same title (written by Kangfull) and set in the action-packed genre. In it is an ensemble of protagonists, composed of high schoolers and their parents. The kids possess superpowers, while the adults have worked, at certain points in their lives, as National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents.

Complementing them are supporting characters that include an antagonist, who enters the scene to shake up the stillness of everyone’s mundane lives.

The joy, drama, thrill and mystery that come with action territory are captured by the inspired acting (of veteran and promising stars) and direction (of Park Inje, Kingdom Season 2). All this is also heightened by the use of visual effects.

Now streaming on Disney+, Moving offers gripping and riveting entertainment and an experience like no other, regardless of what gadget one uses.

“I play the role of Jang Juwon,” said Ryu Seungryong of his former NIS agent character, in a recent press conference, which also featured fellow stars Han Hyojoo, Zo Insung, Go Younjung, Kim Dohoon, Lee Jungha, writer Kangfull and director Inje, with the help of an interpreter.

“He has regenerative abilities,” the actor continued by explaining why his character is labeled as a “monster.” “He didn’t have any objectives when he was young. He didn’t really find meaning in his life and then later on he met a woman and fell in love with (her).”

Eventually, Juwon and his wife had a daughter named Jang Huisoo (portrayed by Younjung), who became his reason to live.

Another agent in the story is Lee Mihyun, essayed by Hyojoo, who described by the actress as someone who “has superhuman senses.”

“She can see and hear things at a superhuman level,” shared she. “She (is) the youngest NIS agent in history. My (character’s) secret mission was to keep (Kim) Doosik, played by Insung, under my watch and then, (the characters) fell in love and (she) gave birth to (Kim) Bongseok, who is (my character’s) son.”

Completing the trio of agents is Kim Doosik, portrayed by actor Insung.

“He is the best black (ops) agent in NIS,” he said. “There (are) very highly confidential missions that he takes on. He has very good capabilities and (as Doosik) I am in the past scenes together with Mihyun (like), you know, how we met and what happened after we met and the love story between the two (characters).”

The production notes describe Seungryong (Extreme Job and Kingdom) and Insung (It’s Okay, That’s Love and Escape from Mogadishu) as versatile actors, while Hyojoo as an actress “beloved for her nuanced performances in romantic dramas” such as W and The Beauty Inside.

From Juwon, Mihyun and Doosik as the triumvirate of NIS, characters Kim Bongseok, Jang Huisoo and Lee Ganghoo constitute the trio of high school students in the story.

According to Jungha, his Bongseok has superhuman senses, which the character inherits from his mother (Mihyun), and the ability to fly from his father (Doosik).

“I play a character who has two superpowers,” shared he. “Ever since (he) was a little boy, (he has) always lived with the pressure from (his) mom to hide (his) super powers. But one day when he meets Huisoo, he begins to not hide his superpower and that’s when his true value shines.”

Taking on the role of Huisoo is Younjung.

“(As my character,) I inherited regenerative powers from my dad (Juwon),” said she. “Huisoo is also someone who did realize of her superpowers due to a certain event and she was deeply hurt by this as well and she is a character who wants to console and connect with other kids and other friends who are put in a similar situation. She is very brave and warmhearted.”

Dohoon, on the other hand, shared that his character Lee Ganghoo got the superhuman strength and speed from his dad.

“He is someone who hides his superpowers as he is a high school student. He is also the president of his class. He looks like he is an old soul and he puts up a very brave front and he seems very responsible and very grown-up, but inside, he is just like any other high school kid,” added Dohoon.

The pieces of information given to this paper share that Jungha is “hailed as one of the most promising rising stars in Korea,” and Dohoon as a talent who is “making a name for himself in the Korean movie industry.” Younjung is described as “a beloved (actress) known for her standout performances” in different TV series.

The press conference also gave young actors Dohoon, Younjung and Jungha the chance to share their thoughts on working with the established stars.

“It was such a big honor of course and I felt that sense of responsibility to do well and I (had) that ambition (intention) to do well,” said Dohoon. “So, I was little bit nervous and tense.”

However, he was able to handle all that because his fellow actors and director “were so nice to me and they created the atmosphere” where he could relax and deliver his part.

“So, I got a lot of help from the cast and crew,” added Dohoon

As for Younjung, she remembered that “I did feel quite a bit of pressure because I wanted to make sure that I pulled this off well because I know everyone else (would) be doing that and I wanted to do the best I could in my role. That’s what I had in mind, that’s how I went to the set and thankfully, everyone was very helpful.”

“They tried to create a very relaxing atmosphere for all of us and we could learn a lot from the veteran actors and they (didn’t) even have to, like come to us with advice, we could just see them act, and I could feel a lot and learn a lot from them. So, I could personally grow (by just) doing this show,” continued the actress.

Jungha considered working with the actors, whom he grew up watching on TV and in the movies, as “the biggest honor of my entire lifetime.”

“You know working with them is just so touching. As Younjung and Dohoon said, I had this ambition to do well. So, I was tense at first but, you know, the senior actors were just so nice to us, they were leading us. So, I could really relax and focus on my acting and I learned a lot from them,” said he.

With that, watch how the trios of agents and high schoolers set the story of Moving in motion. Discover, too, their backstories in understanding their superpowers and their fight against powerful governments.