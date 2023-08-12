Direk Derick Cabrido impressed by JC Santos and Bela Padilla’s ‘teamwork’

MANILA, Philippines — Director Roderick “Derick” Cabrido has two factors to consider before working on a project. First, he looks into the material and second, he checks on actors who will star in it.

“For me, it is important that I like the material and it’s a must that I can do the material. Not because you are a director, it would also mean that you can do whatever the material is. It has to be (within) your capacity,” direk Derick told The STAR on aspects he deems important in starting a film project.

“The actors come next because they are the ones who will give life to the story. For me, I think, if the casting is not appropriate (for the material), then the material will also go wrong.”

That’s why, direk Derick is more than happy that Wish You Were The One, his latest directorial stint for Viva Films, has all the right “ingredients” that make a good movie and tell a compelling story.

In case you didn’t know, almost every movie that gets made has to start with a script. Wish You Were The One is written by former ABS-CBN exec Enrico Santos. It is a romance-drama which, according to direk Derick, has a unique story.

“Sobrang iba-ibang at sobrang na-enjoy ko siya,” declared the director whose previous films were mostly of the horror or thriller genre. Some of his notable directorial works were Purgatoryo, Tuos, Clarita and U-Turn. “There was this one time when I and Sir Enrico talked and I told him that romantic drama is much different compared to horror. The moment is light, the beat and expectations are also different.

“This is such a memorable film for me because well, of course, I did a romance drama before but that was for a TV series. This time, it’s a full-length film kaya sabi ko nga sobrang memorable sa akin ng project na ito kasi sobrang mahal ko ‘yung materyal and at the same time, I welcome the chance to work with JC (Santos) and Bela (Padilla). I’ve seen their films and they’re so invested in their characters.”

Direk Derick has nothing but praises for JC and Bela who were both collaborative on set. They would share their inputs to make every scene more affecting and their acting more convincing.

“This is the first time that I’ve got to work with them and everything turned out fun, sobrang masaya ‘yung set. One thing that I really appreciate about them is their teamwork.”

He furthered, “A lot of times, especially in those scenes that were difficult to do, they were there to share their inputs. They would say what they wanted to happen (in a scene). They wanted a good result to the point that, I remember, they asked for another take because I would always ask them if they were happy with the result at ‘pag feeling nila kulang pa, I would respect that. So, sobrang na-appreciate ko ‘yung ganun (attitude).”

No wonder, the director found working with JC and Bela a breeze. He was doubly impressed with the two actors’ attitudes towards work when he learned that even before shooting started, JC and Bela had already discussed their respective characters and how they were going to approach their roles.

“They have a great tandem. Binubuhat nila ‘yung isa’t-isa sa mga eksena. There’s this one scene where JC and Bela were sitting on a sofa which was not originally part of the script but we decided to include it in the movie because it captured something unique.

“They’re so collaborative that you could see their kind of partnership is very natural, lumalabas ng kusa.”

After doing so many horror films, how challenging was it for him working behind the cameras of the romantic movie Wish You Were The One?

“Coming from a horror movie, it felt like new to me, nanibago ako. But like what I’ve said, the story is unique especially with Bela and JC, ang laki ng respeto ko sa kanila sa ‘pag gawa ng pelikula. I’ve watched almost all of their movies together and I can really say that there are so many (parts in the story) that you have to watch out for. Ibang-iba ‘yung atake.

“Apart from them (actors), the timeline is not the usual timeline of a movie. It’s so unique in a sense that it happens in a 24-hour timeline. I mean, you can see if it’s really possible for two people to fall in love within 24 hours,” he replied.

Wish You Were The One is set to open on Aug. 23 in cinemas nationwide.