Veteran actor Robert Arevalo dies at 85

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Robert Arevalo has passed on this morning, August 10. He was 85.

His daughter Anna Ylagan shared her father's passing on Facebook.

"Today is the day that the Lord has chosen to take our dearest Papa home. Robert Francisco Ylagan, a.k.a. Robert Arevalo, peacefully passed away at 10:17 a.m. this morning, Aug. 10, 2023," she wrote.

She described the late veteran actor as the "best Papa one can ever wish for."

Ylagan said Arevalo's wake will be this weekend after his cremation at the Arlington Chapels in Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

"Thank you for all your expressions of love and sympathy. We are deeply touched and grateful," she ended her Facebook post.

Arevalo is a veteran actor who started his career in the 1960s. He starred in several films and television shows. His films include "Ang Daigdig ng Mga Api" (1965), "Sa Aking Mga Kamay" (1996) and "The Healing" (2012). He played roles in shows such as "Valiente" (1992-1997), "Indio" (2013) and "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" (2018).

He is survived by his wife, former veteran actress Barbara Perez and their children.