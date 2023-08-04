Rama, Hari one more time

The ballet and rock opera Rama, Hari will be presented anew by the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Sept. 15 and 16 with a matinee on Sept. 16 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila and on Sept. 22 and 23 with a matinee of Sept. 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati. Photo at left shows Nonoy Froilan and Alice Reyes originating the roles of Rama and Sita in the show, while right photo is the 2012 production.

Here is a chance for everybody to get to watch Rama, Hari, probably one of the greatest music and dance compositions to emerge from the Philippines.

The ballet and rock opera will be presented anew by the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Sept. 15 and 16 with a matinee on Sept. 16 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila and on Sept. 22 and 23 with a matinee of Sept. 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati.

Rama, Hari is based on the Indian epic poem, the Ramayana. Written in Sanskrit, it tells the story of Prince Rama, the incarnation of the god Vishnu who is sent down to earth to save it from the demon Ravana. While here, Rama falls in love with Sita, the daughter of the king of Mithila in Janaka. Ravana’s machinations are evil and many but Rama, favored by the gods and his loyal allies, eventually succeeds with his mission.

I do not know who came up with the idea of adapting the Ramayana into a musical but it was indeed a brilliant choice and as the Rama, Hari, it has gone on through the years as a landmark of Filipino creativity. In fact, it must be the only work that features five of our National Artists together. Alice Reyes, direction and choreography; Salvador Bernal, production design; Bienvenido Lumbera, lyrics and libretto; Ryan Cayabyab for music; and even Rolando Tinio for the English translation.

Of course, they were not yet National Artists back then. The award would come later. But they did make for a powerhouse combination as they were already recognized as the best in their fields back then. The fact that they worked together on Rama, Hari, shows the importance that the Cultural Center of the Philippines accorded the project.

This should not come as a surprise because Rama, Hari was born in 1980 and Filipino arts and culture were in bloom at the time and those involved with the musical were among the daring leaders. I know it is Indian of origin but the creative team did succeed in making it Filipino.

Reyes who brought her innovative vision for local dance with works like Itim Asu and Tales from the Manuvu. Bernal effortlessly alternating among La Traviata, Rajah Sulayman and Nunal sa Tubig. And Lumbera’s beautiful Tagalog in the likes of Noli Me Tangere and Bayani that was such a joy to hear in the theater.

Also going on at the time was the glorious pop music revolution known as the Manila Sound. The young Cayabyab was smack in its center, remember he composed the very first winner of the Metropop songwriting competition, Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika. I have a feeling he must have had a lot of fun taking pop, rock, kundiman and even some touches of East Indian music to come up with Rama, Hari.

The result was absolutely gorgeous. The Bernal sets, the dancing led by Reyes as Sita partnered by Nonoy Froilan as Rama, Lumbera’s poetry and Cayabyab’s music added up to an evening of enchantment. And to complete the brew there were pop stars Basil Valdez of Ngayon at Kailanman singing as Rama, Kuh Ledesma of Dito Ba as Sita and a deliciously wicked Leo Valdez of Magsimula Ka as Ravena.

I do not know if the Rama, Hari repeat series in March 2020 ever pushed through or if it was overtaken by COVID-19. But thank heavens that this treasure will now be seen again.

Rama, Hari of 2023 stars Arman Ferrer and Vien King as Rama; Karylle Tatlong Hari, Sheila Valderrama-Martinez and Nica Tupas as Sita; Poppert Bernadas, Matthew San Jose and Jonel Mojica as Ravena; Audie Gemora as King Dasaratha and the dancers of the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. Reyes again directs.