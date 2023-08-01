SB19 stops Hollywood Boulevard traffic with viral performance

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 performed free of charge in the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, to the delight of the roaring crowd.

As seen in different videos uploaded on Twitter, SB19 danced their hit songs "Gento,” “Crimzone” and “Bazinga,” delighting their fans, called ATIN, all over the world.

“The emotions overwhelm me as I watch SB19 on the legendary Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. It’s a surreal experience to witness the growth of them, from that intimate busking performance with just a handful of people in the Philippines to this grand stage,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“It really does drive us crazy with how things are happening in your career, but one thing is for sure, YOU DESERVE EVERY BLESSING YOU ARE RECEIVING NOW. That is the fruit of your hard work. SB19 AT HOLLYWOOD BLVD @SB19Official #SB19 #SB19PAGTATAG,” another tweeted.

The group was also seen performing on Wish Bus USA.

SB19 is in the United States for their “Pagtatag World Tour.” After their LA concert, they are set to perform in New York and Washington DC before moving on to Canada this August.