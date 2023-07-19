Meet the newest Kapuso weather presenters

Just as how life is, the weather is full of uncertainties. This morning, the sun is up; later in the afternoon, the rain comes pouring. We heavily rely on knowing the weather forecasts in planning our day.

To better help Filipinos deal with weather uncertainties, the Kapuso Network levels up in delivering top-notch weather reportage across all its platforms. Just recently, GMA Integrated News launched its weather center and introduced its roster of weather presenters, who are set to deliver reports in the different newscasts. These new faces are Maureen Schrijvers, Anjo Pertierra, Katrina Son, and Amor Larrosa.

Maureen, a national athlete and SEA Games Silver medalist, is already making a name in the entertainment industry as a proud GMA Sparkle artist. This time around, she is ready to take another route — to deliver weather updates every night in 24 Oras.

As an athlete, Maureen believes that her competitive side makes her standout in her new role as a weather presenter. “I think ‘yung competitiveness ko in a good way and ‘yung willingness to never stop learning and growing would help me become better at what I do,” she says.

She also shares that she would want to make her weather reporting as “fun” as possible, “When I say fun, hindi maloko. But in a sense na even ‘yung mga teenagers natin na nag-aantay sa lagay ng panahon ay maintindihan nila ‘yung report.”

As a new addition to the Unang Hirit barkada, Anjo, a professional volleyball player-turned-sportscaster, explains the importance of his role as a weather presenter.

“Sa pang-araw-araw nating ginagawa sa buhay, ang hassle kung hindi natin alam ang weather conditions. Kaya as a weather reporter, mag-aaral ako araw-araw para maging confident ako sa mga sinasabi ko para hindi ko lang siya binabasa sa prompter, alam ko rin ‘yung ibig sabihin ng bawat jargon,” he states.

When asked about his signature way of reporting, he says, “Yes, meron. S’yempre, very important ang pagiging relatable sa pag-deliver ng balita. Ang target natin ngayon, maging interesting yung weather reports kahit sa mga Gen Z.”

As for GTV’s midday newscast Balitanghali, Katrina — a name not new in the field of broadcasting — takes charge of the newscast’s weather reports.

The new weather presenters with GMA SVP for programming, talent management, worldwide and support group, and president and CEO of GMA Films Annette Gozon-Valdes (second from right) and GMA SVP and head of Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor Amoroso (rightmost).

Katrina is a senior correspondent of GMA Integrated News. Having had a decade stint as a field reporter, Katrina definitely has a keen understanding on the importance of delivering news to the public — specifically, weather reports, which she now handles. “Napakahalaga kasi ng ulat panahon lalo na sa panahon ngayon dahil ang dami-daming pagbabagong nangyayari. At saka marami tayong mga Kapuso na nakasalalay yung kabuhayan nila at yung buhay nila sa mga ulat panahon,” she says.

Katrina is also up for the challenge of showcasing the public a more interactive way of delivering news updates, “Sabi nila gusto nila ‘yung nakikipag-usap sa TV or sa mga tao. ‘Yun yata ‘yung gusto nilang maging style ngayon para mas nakaka-relate yung publiko kaya gagawin ko ang best ko.”

From working behind the camera as a GMAIN weather producer, Amor is now ready to take her new role as a weather presenter in the late-night newscast Saksi and GTV’s State of the Nation.

Amor believes that her experience as a weather producer will further help her as she embarks on her new journey. “Yung experience ko sa pagsusulat ng weather reports, I think it will help me in delivering weather reports since I already have an idea on how it should sound or look like when you do it on TV,” shares Amor.

She also gives a hint on what the public should expect as the new weather presenters deliver their daily reports and updates, “Kailangan nila i-look forward ‘yung mga makabagong technology na gagamitin ng GMA Integrated News. And i-look forward din nila syempre ‘yung iba’t ibang personality na makikita nila sa aming apat na weather presenters.”

Maureen, Anjo, Katrina, and Amor also shared how they felt about the opportunity that GMA Integrated News gave them.

“I feel super honored to be chosen as one of the new faces of GMA Integrated News, especially because alam kong maraming may gusto ng position na ito. Kaya naman, I’ll take my responsibilities very seriously,” says Maureen.

“Sobrang overwhelmed ako. Sobrang dami ng gustong mapunta sa pwesto kung nasaan ako ngayon, kaya I won’t take it for granted,” shares Anjo.

As for Katrina, “I feel blessed and thankful for this opportunity. Mahigit isang dekada na akong field reporter, but I think isa itong paraan pa ng serbisyo-publiko.”

And lastly, for Amor, “I’m very grateful and overwhelmed. S’yempre, may pressure kahit papaano kasi marami nang makakapanood. Pero I will do my best para hindi ko sayangin yung chance na binigay sa’kin.”

Catch Maureen, Anjo, Katrina, and Amor as they share weather updates from GMA Integrated News Weather Center.