^

Entertainment

Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

Agence France-Presse, Romain Fonsegrives - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 9:33am
Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike
A teacher supporting striking Hollywood writers holds up a sign reading "AI Does Not Have Kids to Feed!" on the picket line outside Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, June 30, 2023.
AFP / Robyn Beck

LOS ANGELES, United States — Will Hollywood soon be faced with a double strike? 

The clock ticked down Friday to a deadline for actors to decide whether to join writers in walking off the job — a decision that would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is locked in last-minute negotiations with the likes of Netflix and Disney, with the deadline fast approaching at midnight Los Angeles time (0700 GMT Saturday).

The labor union's 160,000 actors and performers — from A-listers to extras — have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not struck in time. 

But rumors were flying in Tinseltown about a possible last-minute extension of the talks. Citing unnamed sources, Variety reported that talks on Friday could stretch into Saturday and then resume after the July 4 holiday.

"It's possible, we could go on strike. I hope not, but if we do, it'll be for good reason," Jorome Melendez, a 59-year-old actor, told AFP as he joined several dozen performers on the picket line in support of writers at Warner Bros studios.

Like the writers, who have already spent nine weeks on the picket lines, actors are demanding higher pay to counteract inflation, and guarantees for their future livelihoods.

In addition to salaries when they are actively working, actors earn payments called "residuals" every time a film or show they starred in is aired on network or cable — particularly helpful when performers are between projects.

But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ do not disclose viewing figures for their shows, and offer the same paltry flat rate for everything on their platforms, regardless of its popularity.

"Residuals are our livelihood in between projects," said 48-year-old Shon Lange, whose resume includes small roles on television shows such as "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Terminal List."

"For those of us who aren't as lucky to be going from project to project yet, residuals put food on the table, they help put my kid in school. So it's very important."

'Gig to gig'

A double strike would be the first time that all Hollywood actors and writers have walked off the job simultaneously since 1960.

While the writers' strike has already dramatically reduced the number of movies and shows in production, an actors' walkout would shutter almost everything.

Some reality TV, animation and talk shows could continue, but even high-profile events like television's Emmy Awards, set for September 18, would be at risk.

Popular series set to return to television as soon as this fall would be delayed. And further down the line, blockbuster films could be postponed too.

This week, hundreds of high-profile actors including Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence signed an open letter insisting they are ready to strike, unless SAG-AFTRA is able to reach a "transformative deal."

The letter says the showbiz industry is at an "unprecedented inflection point."

"We need to modernize the contracts for new technologies," 52-year-old actress Kim Donovan told AFP.

Actors want guarantees to regulate the future use of artificial intelligence.

Donovan raised this issue, and said she was worried about studios using the likeness or voice of an actor without offering compensation. 

A-list actors "have the bigger voices — we need their support," she said.

"Most actors have to live from gig to gig."

RELATED: Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers' strike

HOLLYWOOD

STRIKE

WRITERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
In this day and age where every adult is glued to their socials, the major networks know that television viewing will never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Awra Briguela was taken into police custody after being involved in a scuffle with several men in Poblacion,...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LGBTQIA+ groups express support for Awra Briguela following arrest, police detention

LGBTQIA+ groups express support for Awra Briguela following arrest, police detention

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
LGBTQIA+ groups Bahaghari and UP Bahaghari expressed their support for actor Awra Briguela and condemned the authorities who...
Entertainment
fbtw
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karylle reveals Kulot recognizes Sarsuwela lyrics, thanks 'Showtime' for being supportive
play
Exclusive

Karylle reveals Kulot recognizes Sarsuwela lyrics, thanks 'Showtime' for being supportive

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Karylle revealed that she was pleasantly surprised to learn that "It's Showtime" wonder kid Kulot instantly picked up a lyrics...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV
play
Exclusive

WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Karylle admitted that she had feared when she thought about the status of "It's Showtime" a few weeks ago when it faced doubt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with