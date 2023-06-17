Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90sÂ actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90s actor Patrick Guzman

Patrick Guzman was active in showbiz in the 1990s. Left photo shows him with fellow actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel. Guzman has been living in Toronto, Canada.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone to heaven so suddenly."

On his Instagram earlier today, Ogie posted a photo of him with Patrick, Anjo Yllana and Michael V in their younger years for the photo shoot of "Mama's Boys 2: Let's Go Na," the sequel to the hit 1993 movie "Mama's Boys."

"Here you are Pat Guzman with @michaelbitoy and @anjoyllana in our younger years doing our photo shoot for our blockbuster hit 'Mama’s Boys 2.' So shocked and sad that you have gone to heaven so suddenly. Rest now brother. I will always remember the wonderful times we had while filming so many movies together. Be with Jesus," Ogie wrote on Instagram.

Guzman was cast with Michael V, Anjo and Ogie with other stars that include Nanette Inventor and Sunshine Cruz in the buddy comedy film.

"Oh no," commented Michael V on Ogie's post.

Other celebrities also expressed their shock and extended their prayers.

They include Guzman's fellow '90s stars Gelli de Belen, Dingdong Avanazado, Bing Loyzaga, Dennis Padilla and Randy Santiago.

According to a 2019 Instagram post of actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel, she and Patrick have been based in Toronto, Canada.

Guzman rose to fame as a commercial model of a popular watch brand. He later acted in several films "Una Kang Naging Akin" (1991), "Koronang Itim" (1994) and "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko" (1994).

As of press time, there are further details on Guzman's passing.