Ria Atayde next in line to get married?

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Ria Atayde next in line to get married?
Ria on relationship with boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo: ‘Happy and relaxed.’
Photos from Ria’s Instagram

Ria Atayde is excited to welcome Maine Mendoza into the family.

Her older brother Arjo and his fiancée are getting married “within this year.”

“I’m very excited. I’m very happy. You know, it’s like an added member to our family. I’m sure glad it’s Maine,” she said during a press event for Cattleya Killer, the first local series collaboration between Prime Video and ABS-CBN. The crime-thriller is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The Kapamilya actress will be the secondary sponsor and the “supportive sister” in her sibling’s upcoming wedding. “Hayaan natin sila to have the wedding that they want. It’s their wedding. Let them. At most (the things that I contribute are) if (they) ask questions like, ‘Hey what’s nice?’ or I’ll give my opinion, but only when it’s needed. No unsolicited advice or anything.”

When teased if she would be the next to tie the knot? “Hala… sabay si Xavi (younger brother) ano,” she reacted.

“Not really,” she told The STAR when asked if she felt pressured to be the “next in line” to get married. “I feel like it’s inevitable. He is older, I’m second. Our youngest sister is turning 21 (Gela). Our youngest brother is 13. So, it’s like ideally naman in the order of things, I should be next, right, if we’re traditional like that.”

She described her relationship with boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo as “happy and relaxed.” “Love life is meant to be something that makes you happy and I’m so glad that’s exactly what it is,” she said.

Ria Atayde plays a newspaper journalist in Cattleya Killer, the first local series collaboration between Prime Video and ABS-CBN. The crime-thriller is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

So does she consider the Kapamilya actor “the one” for her? “I feel like you don’t enter into a relationship unless you feel like there’s a chance they should be the one,” she replied to this paper’s question.

On maintaining a work-life balance amid her busy schedule, she simply shared how “very blessed” she is to have an “understanding boyfriend.” “Buti na lang he is very understanding. I never (have) to explain myself. I’m really grateful for that.”

“Sometimes, I feel like you don’t even have to know exactly what it is. It’s a lot of things and it just works,” she said on what makes them click as a pair. She added that their bonding moments as a couple are watching movies, food, travel and tennis.

Meanwhile, in Cattleya Killer, Ria is the newspaper journalist Micah Tapales, who gets entangled in the Cattleya Killer case, while her brother plays the lead actor Anton dela Rosa. Along with their mom Sylvia Sanchez, they are co-producers of the show under the production outfit Nathan Studios, Inc. They also have another movie project titled Topakk (Tigger), which was recently screened at the Cannes film market Marché du Film.

Besides Cattleya Killer, Ria just started filming the series Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin with Jane Oineza, Tony Labrusca and JC de Vera, a joint venture between ABS-CBN and TV5.

