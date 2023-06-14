Vin Abrenica collaborates again with brother Aljur

On his The Revelation fellow actor Aljur (photo below), Vin considers his older brother an inspiration and feels flattered to be compared to him. They first worked together in 2016, in Gil Portes’ period film, Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli.

Actor Vin Abrenica cannot be thankful enough that he’s back into acting on the big screen in the forthcoming film, The Revelation, where he works anew with his older brother Aljur.

They first worked together in 2016, in Gil Portes’ period film, Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli.

“Initially, I was thinking of only the disadvantages because kuya and I are too comfortable,” Vin said. “But it turned out to be an advantage because every time I worked with kuya, super weird, but I find it very challenging. It’s great to work with him.”

“In your craft as an actor, you always need to be prepared. It’s more comfortable and easier. The emotion is solid because with the many things we went through in life, it’s easy to act and get a pick-up line from our real-life story and put it in a scene,” added he.

Vin admittedly looks up to Aljur as a really good actor. “He is one of my inspirations,” he disclosed. “I grew up watching him. He’s my brother. I watched all his movies and teleseryes from the start up to now.”

“At the end of the day, it’s very flattering to be compared to him,” he continued. “He’s my brother and I love him. I’m just being honest and I’m pouring my heart out.”

Without giving away too much of what will happen, Vin shared a bit of The Revelation. “The script will surprise the viewers,” he said. “The scenes will not disappoint. Let’s face it, in the genres, thriller check, sexy check, acting check, you will check all, except comedy since it’s a serious film.”

“Our strength is leaning towards the dark side, but with a beautiful lesson. You have a take, plus you’re going to enjoy what you’re watching. Our story is strong and it’s beautiful. And so are the locations,” he shared.

Director Ray An Dulay worked at the helm of The Revelation. “In our movie, comedy is the only one missing,” he said. “The multi-genre film has suspense-thriller, a bit of horror, action, drama, sexy scenes. We had a hard time working on the film, with the writer (Joyzell Love Regalario-Dulay). This is a genre film so it will give us personal satisfaction.”

Vin is playing Vincent, the head of the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), who is going after a serial killer on the loose.

“My character demands so much pressure and intensity,” Vin attested. “He’s in charge of a big responsibility. I had a difficult time when we did the big revelation itself. The scene was hard. It gives me goose-bumps when we talk about it. Although I can’t give away spoilers.”

Vin relished the bond that he formed with his co-stars in the film. “I got close with Ana (Jalandoni) and Jelai (Cuenca), even si Kuya (Aljur) we got closer and si direk,” he said.

Filmed last year, The Revelation, produced by House of Prime Films and Hand Held Entertainment Production, was supposed to be fielded in last summer’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), but executive producer Kate Javier decided otherwise. That’s why regular theater run will happen starting June 21.