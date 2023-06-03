^

TVJ’s exit from TAPE, Inc. can make or break the noontime arena

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2023 | 12:00am
The parting of ways between TAPE, Inc. and Tito, Vic and Joey’s camp with regard to Eat Bulaga just goes to show how vital the program is to the average Filipino. The show is already part of everyone’s culture and has influenced many in their daily lives. It may never be the same for all but whatever the new program/s will offer the viewers will take some time for everyone to adjust to. May the best of talents win.
Photo from TVJ’s Facebook Page

Forty-four years of watching Eat Bulaga is a hard habit to break. The noontime block just had the most major shake-up it has had in recent years when former Sen. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, also known as TVJ, carefully read their goodbyes on Eat Bulaga’s Facebook live page on the last day of May.

They were beautifully written and emotionally delivered that they clearly deserved a national television audience. Sadly, that was not the case. After the issues their camp had with their longtime producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE), Inc., which is now run by the Jalosjos kids, the situation ended on a sour and unresolved note. The most loyal dabarkads viewers are left with a void in their hearts, especially that TVJ and Eat Bulaga’s last home was GMA for 28 years.

There have been buzzing rumors of TVJ’s several meetings with block time producers and networks over their next big move. Wherever that is, the ethos of the dabarkads, “Juan for all, all for Juan” as they say, will remain true since the dabarkads including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Ryan Agoncillo and Allan K sent their mass resignation shortly after TVJ’s exit announcement.

TAPE, Inc. also gave a statement that clearly stated that though they are saddened, they are ready to move on from the exit of the dabarkads. It was also in their statement that GMA will help TAPE, Inc. improve their noontime offering.

In Tito Sen’s interview with One Ph’s show, Julius and TinTin, hosted by the couple Julius Babao and Tintin Bersola, Tito Sen took the statement of TAPE lightly and he accused them of copying their famous lines in their statement. “Natatawa ako, eh kasi ang mga ginamit na salita puro galing sa amin, eh. Like isang libo’t isang tuwa buong bansa. ‘Di man lang pinalitan,” he said.

Tito Sen also clarified the copyright issue about the name of Eat Bulaga. He said that both parties have it but for different purposes. What their side has is the one made by Joey, “Dahil meron silang copyright on merchandise, merchandising goods like for example section 16, 21, 25, intellectual property law. Meron silang copyright na fi-nile for those, pero mga merchandising yun. Kami naka-file sa section 41, which is entertainment services.”

He added, “Kaya sige, eh di gamitin muna nila habang nag-iisip pa kami kung anong susunod naming steps at pagkatapos, eh ‘di bayaran. Ang dali namang maningil, eh. Hintayin natin ngayon ang desisyon ng IPO (Intellectual Property Office).”

As for the audiences who are generally heartbroken and still feeling a void because of this new direction in Philippine television, if TVJ and the dabarkads continue to find another platform, network or avenue, viewers will have to adjust to where it would be, how strong the signal is if they opt for a new broadcast channel and up to what extent can they use existing popular segments of how Eat Bulaga.

There will also be many who will stick with channel loyalty and move on with TAPE, Inc. just because that is the channel they have grown to have their television sets on. It is still publicity for both their programs as well since the topic of their split is pretty much the talk of the town. There will be rift among talents that would take over the vacated slot of TAPE, Inc. as well.

The parting of ways between TAPE, Inc. and the camp of TVJ with regard to Eat Bulaga just goes to show how vital the program is to the average Filipino. The show is already part of our culture and has influenced many in their daily lives. It may never be the same for all but whatever the new programs will offer the Filipino viewers will take some time for everyone to adjust to. May the best of talents win.

