Max Collins confirms breakup with Pancho Magno

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Max Collins confirmed that she and husband Pancho Magno have separated.

In her interview with Boy Abunda on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" recently, Max said that they decided to call it quits during the pandemic.

“I didn’t talk about it because siyempre, marami kaming pinagdaanan as a family that time because there was a pandemic, nanganak ako, my marriage was falling apart,” Max said.

“I had to process everything, and I wanted to quiet the noise. I didn’t want to hear other people’s opinions, suggestions, comments because I mean, artista na po ako, ayaw ko namang gawing teleserye ‘yung buhay namin,” she added.

Max said that they tried hard to save their marriage for their son but failed.

“Every separation naman is difficult, but it was amicable. We were not working [out], and we needed to try spending time apart to see how that would work because we have a son to think about," she said.

"We’ve been together for like eight years total. Nilaban namin hangga’t kaya ng mga puso namin in a sense where dumating ‘yung point na we stopped becoming in denial about it. I didn’t want to lie to myself anymore, and I think he didn’t want to as well,” she added.

Separation rumors between the two began when they celebrated their son's birthday separately. Max and Pancho tied the knot on December 2017. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel