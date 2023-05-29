Sitcom goodwill is now on its second season

GoodWill, the NET25 sitcom about how hunky, wannabe rockstar Lloyd Patawad (David Chua) pursues his showbiz dreams while managing the strings-attached Good Will resort he inherited from his late mom, is now on its second season. The latest plot twists have Lloyd dealing with the resort mysteriously catching fire, and the revelation that a clause in his mom’s will oblige him to find his “The One” so he can get his hands on P5 million cash!

Could Lloyd’s soulmate be childhood playmate Tricia (Meg Imperial), who secretly has a crush on him and offers him a job at her rival Will Good Resort after his resort’s suspicious fire?

Also starring Devon Seron, Smokey Manaloto, and Raymond Bagatsing, GoodWill Season 2 promises even more laughter, kilig feels and good vibes all around!

I recently interviewed five of the sitcom’s stars (David, Devon, Raymond, Smokey and Meg) about the reel and for-real resorts in their lives, and they revealed plenty about their fave recreational destinations past, present, and future. And can you guess which resort is the dream destination of three out of five of GoodWill’s cast members? Read on!

The full cast of Goodwill, which airs every Sundays at 4 p.m. on NET25.

What is your favorite resort?

David: “For me, the best resort is GoodWill! But seriously, the best resort I’ve been to so far is Balai Isabel in Talisay, Batangas, which incidentally is also the venue for our lock-in tapings for the second season of GoodWill. It has everything any traveler would want for rest and recreation. There’s sand and surf, it has a very homey and chill vibe, and more than anything else, the resort’s staff are the epitome of our world-famous Filipino hospitality.”

Devon: “I usually don’t go to resorts but I would say GoodWill resort is my favorite. Although it was for work, we made friends and created memories to cherish during our lock-in tapings.”

Raymond: “Shangri-la Resort in Boracay.”

Smokey: “No resort in particular. As long as I’m with my friends, that resort is already my fave resort.”

Meg: “Madami but yung resort na naging nostalgic sa akin was St. Agatha Resort way back in 2011.”

What’s the most unforgettable thing to happen to you in a resort?

David: “Every resort becomes meaningful depending on who you share it with. So whether you’re going there for peace, tranquility or simply to recharge or reboot, it’s that collective experience that makes the memories worth cherishing. Whether it’s spent with friends, family or a special someone, I think there will always be an overall feeling of being in a safe place where you know you are surrounded by peace and love.”

Devon: “Noong buhay pa ang lolo at lola ko at bata pa ako, we went on a family vacation kasama po sila where we spent quality time together playing on the beach.”

Raymond: “Those memories with lots of love and laughter and exciting activities are truly unforgettable.”

Smokey: “I have several unforgettable memories. Like the time me and Sylvia Sanchez went to Cebu and celebrated our management company’s second anniversary. Then there’s the time when Angelica Panganiban and I, along with several of our friends, went to Siargao to unwind and just chill. Then there was the time when Vhong Navarro and I visited Boracay three times during the early 2000s just to have fun and party with friends who were working there.”

Meg: “It was in a resort kung saan naganap yung fans day with my ka-love team dati. It was memorable dahil nakasama at naka-bonding ko ang mga taong sumu-support sa akin noong time na yon. It’s the same resort kung saan nag-shoot ako for Goodwill.”

Is there a resort you’d like to visit one day?

David: “Not really. I know there are lots of interesting resorts around the world, all offering first-class amenities and the usual ‘feast for the senses.’ But for me, I prefer a place that has a really scenic beach. It’s an added bonus if it’s surrounded by woods with a challenging hiking trail. Now that would offer hours of endless fun!”

Devon: “Yes, gusto ko makapunta sa Coron, Palawan. Because aside from its unique natural beauty, there are many things to enjoy in the area.”

Raymond: “I would like to visit Amanpulo. I heard it is very private, pristine and comes with private butlers.”

Smokey: “If I had the money, I would love to experience Amanpulo because I’ve been hearing so many good things about it, from the pristine beach to the excellent service. They say it’s pampering at its best.”

Meg: “Amanpulo. I value privacy and relaxation pagdating sa vacation spot. I think based on what I’ve seen from people who have been to Amanpulo, parang it’s relaxing and I’ll be able to rest.”

What activities do you enjoy doing in a resort?

David: “I’m a sports buff, so I enjoy a resort that offers many sporting amenities, particularly water sports or hiking. Any other contact sports like basketball or football would also be good. And of course, that will only be as fun as the people who join you for that particular activity.”

Devon: “I enjoy water activities and relaxing by the beach because it’s a great way to unwind and recharge, and it’s an opportunity to reconnect with nature and appreciate it.”

Raymond: “I love water sports — jet skiing and parasailing. I’d love to try kite surfing and other more exciting activities like horseback riding, buggies, etc. as long as they’re fun and adrenaline-filled. Of course, relaxing activities are always welcome, too.”

Smokey: “Relax, unwind and enjoy the food. And when I’m done relaxing, eating and unwinding, I love partying with friends.”

Meg: “If I’m alone, I just sunbathe and read and enjoy the good food. I also like taking a dip in the pool. But if I’m with friends, I love creating content and trying all the tiring activities available in the resort, something that will create amazing memories with friends.”

GoodWill airs Sundays at 4 p.m. on NET25.