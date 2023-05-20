Michelle Dee on MUPH win: â€˜Destiny was on my sideâ€™

Michelle Dee on MUPH win: ‘Destiny was on my side’

Although following in the footsteps of her mom 1979 Miss International Melanie Marquez is a noble thing to do, 2023 Miss Universe (MUPH) Philippines Michelle Dee used it as an inspiration to build a platform for her solid advocacy about autism awareness in the country.

If you don’t do your research and just look at our newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee on a surface level, like her being the daughter of 1979 Miss International Melanie Marquez, you will immediately think that she is someone who is just following in the footsteps of her mom.

That is a noble thing to do. Still, if you get to know Michelle, you will say that she actually got inspired by it and she used that inspiration to build a platform starting when she was just in her teens. She has a solid advocacy about autism awareness in the Philippines and while many of us know that already, Michelle’s efforts should be highlighted as she has transformed herself to the fighter she is now as she embarks on a journey of representing the Philippines to the Miss Universe in El Salvador.

When pageant season is upon us, each year is a divisive one. It was extra intense this year though as people shouted another candidate they hoped for the Universe instead of Michelle. Many were also discrediting her win because her best friend Rhian Ramos has a relationship with the judge who asked Michelle the question. But really, she was the queen of that night. Though it may be unfair since this is not Michelle’s first rodeo, so to speak, in pageantry as she represented the Philippines also in the 2019 Miss World, the statuesque winner from Makati remains level-headed and cool about all that noise when we had our one-on-one chat with her during her visit at TV5 Reliance this week.

The Kapuso actress during her crowning moment at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Photo from Michelle's Instagram

“I’ve never let bashing or negativity affect me,” she said. “I am so confident in the woman that I am representing. I am very empowered. Of course, they come in with their own bets and you can’t — it’s inevitable na magagalit but, iyong galit ba nila mapapalitan ng results? Of course, not! I am just so happy that destiny was on my side!”

Michelle also acknowledged that she is not perfect and she knows that her snake walk is also taken for as intoxicated walk by some naysayers. But to her, there is always room for improvement. “I won’t stop. I will improve in all areas. If dati 100 percent binigay ko, itataas ko pa! Wala akong inuurungan right now. I’m just fight lang ng fight, tanggap lang ng tanggap.”

The beauty queen said that people can expect her A-game in the Miss Universe pageant and she takes all lessons and tips to heart, especially that of Pia Wurtzbach’s. The Miss Universe 2015 left a note on Dee’s Instagram saying, “Don’t let other ‘chiefs’ dictate how you should represent yourself.”

This columnist with Michelle during the latter’s visit to TV5.

One thing that Michelle is certain of until the finals is that “Pia has been an amazing inspiration for me. I’ve known her for years now, and every time I run into her, she always gives me words of advice that I take to heart. But I think this is one of the most important because it was this year that I really let Michelle Dee shine! I didn’t come out as a typical pageant patty girl that people expect me to be. It’s nice to have validation from people like Queen P.”

Michelle has also been the talk of the town after her high school photos went in circulation online. Many from the LGBTQIA+ community lauded her for being able to look “pogi” or handsome and a smashing beauty at the same time.

Fans have also been flocking to her TikTok entry on April 3 where she used the audio and gave a title “I can do both.” She was pertaining to how she could look sultry femme one moment and then boyish hottie the next.

Michelle also posted the LGBTQIA+ flag on her Twitter and Instagram story. She later clarified in our One PH program Sa Totoo Lang what the flag meant. “There is some noise around social media right now. So, I just wanted to stand firm with my ground and show everybody in the LGBT community that I stand for them and I stand by them and (I) am an ally for them as well,” she concluded.